Broncos release defensive lineman Mike Purcell

The Denver Broncos have released veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell. The announcement came late, but in the end the final roster cut ended up being a multi-year starter in Purcell.

Purcell, 31, became a mainstay on the Broncos after signing in 2019. He seemed to be a lock under the Vic Fangio defensive front. He has totaled 121 tackles and two sacks in his career. The release of Purcell could be short-lived, however. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will look to bring Purcell back after they are able to move cornerback Michael Ojemudia to short-term injured reserve.

It’s a similar move they are doing with tight end Eric Tomlinson who was also released today. They plan to move Greg Dulcich to short-term IR and bring Tomlinson back.