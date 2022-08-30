Denver Broncos are 9th in waiver wire order

The rosters have all been trimmed down from 80 players to 53 and now hundreds of players have hit the waiver wire. This means that all 32 teams will meet and look over the waiver wire and see what players they would like to put a claim on and potentially add to their roster.

Now, the waiver wire is set by the NFL Draft order. Even if your team didn’t have a first-round pick, your waiver position is set by where would have picked at in the first round of the NFL Draft. This means the Denver Broncos have the 9th best waiver wire position heading into tomorrow’s important claiming period.

Important for tomorrow. Here is the NFL waiver priority until week 3:



Seahawks — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 30, 2022

Here’s the order of the waiver priority list, which is identical to the 2022 draft order.

The Broncos' roster looks incomplete, so we could see the Broncos make multiple claims by tomorrow’s deadline and then make a few corresponding moves to help finalize their week one roster. We then have a second round of claims being made after tomorrow’s moves, so we could see a few moves being this week.

What players or positions would you like to see the Broncos try to add during tomorrow’s waiver deadline?