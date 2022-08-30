 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Denver Broncos are 9th in waiver wire order

The Broncos could be busy tomorrow.

By Scotty Payne
Denver Broncos Media Availability Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The rosters have all been trimmed down from 80 players to 53 and now hundreds of players have hit the waiver wire. This means that all 32 teams will meet and look over the waiver wire and see what players they would like to put a claim on and potentially add to their roster.

Now, the waiver wire is set by the NFL Draft order. Even if your team didn’t have a first-round pick, your waiver position is set by where would have picked at in the first round of the NFL Draft. This means the Denver Broncos have the 9th best waiver wire position heading into tomorrow’s important claiming period.

Here’s the order of the waiver priority list, which is identical to the 2022 draft order.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams

The Broncos' roster looks incomplete, so we could see the Broncos make multiple claims by tomorrow’s deadline and then make a few corresponding moves to help finalize their week one roster. We then have a second round of claims being made after tomorrow’s moves, so we could see a few moves being this week.

What players or positions would you like to see the Broncos try to add during tomorrow’s waiver deadline?

