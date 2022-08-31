 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Denver Broncos practice squad and waiver wire tracker

Today, the Broncos will begin adding to their practice squad and may even claim a player or two.

By Scotty Payne Updated
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have finalized their 53-man roster at the 4 pm ET deadline yesterday. There were a few surprises but that is always the case with these things. Next, we have the Broncos filling out their 16-man practice squad.

The practice squad rules have changed a little bit this year. They can hold up to 16 players. 10 of those players will be players with two years or fewer seasons in the NFL. While the remaining six can go to NFL veterans who do not meet the qualifications under the old rules. So, we could see a few veterans signed back to the practice squad.

Also, the Broncos have the 9th best waiver priority so we could see them land a few waiver claims today as well.

Broncos Practice Squad Additions

  • Quarterback, Josh Johnson - Link
  • Cornerback, Ja’Quan McMillian - Link
  • Wide Receiver, Kendall Hinton - Link
  • Tight End, Dylan Parham - Link
  • Guard, Netane Muti - Link
  • Cornerback, Faion Hicks - Link
  • Defensive Lineman, McTelvin Agim - Link
  • Inside Linebacker, Kana’i Mauga - Link
  • Running Back, Devine Ozigbo - Link
  • Defensive Lineman, Jonathan Harris - Link
  • Offensive Tackle, Quinn Bailey - Link

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...