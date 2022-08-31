3 takeaways from the Broncos initial 53-man roster

This isn’t your Denver Broncos of the past 5 years. That’s for sure.

George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett are revamping this roster and team into something new and something fresh.

As a Bronco fan who (like many of you out there) has become quite jaded over the past 6 years, I welcome it.

So what did we learn about this new coaching staff and George Paton calling the roster shots in concert with them?

1) The Broncos offense values speed

With K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, and Jalen Virgil all making the team, look out for an offense that will blow the top off a defense in short order. I love this methodology as it really shows that the Broncos are building the roster with the idea of maximizing what Russell Wilson does as a QB. He throws the best deep ball in the NFL and having these speedsters is going to give defenses headaches as they will constantly have to worry about the young studs bringing the jets at any given time.

2) George Paton is a fan of his picks

This shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone, but General Managers in the NFL like “their” guys. Quinn Baily, Netane Muti, McTelvin Agim, and Malik Reed all have left the building. Some of them aren’t scheme fits for what this new Broncos staff is looking for, but one theme that is undeniable is that guys here before Paton are only sticking around if they are wowing the coaching staff. It will be interesting to see as the years go by just how long the Broncos hang onto some of the developmental guys taken the past two years.

3) That 3rd preseason game doesn’t mean squat

We like the story of how important the last preseason game is. Everyone knows Terrel Davis made the team by showing out on a special teams play that made the coaches notice him. But what we are seeing clearly is that in today’s NFL you can have a monster game and still get the axe. Many have been surprised that McTelvin Agim was cut after a very strong showing Saturday night.

I wish all of the guys released the past day all the best no matter where they go (except when they play us of course). Thanks for being a part of Broncos Country gentlemen!

