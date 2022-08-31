Broncos sign cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian to the practice squad

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos will bring back rookie cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian after waiving him on Tuesday ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The team will sign McMillian to their 16-man practice squad.

Player Profile

Ja’Quan McMillian | Cornerback | Rookie

Height: 5’10” | Weight: 181 pounds | 40-time: 4.55 seconds

Arm Length: 29 inches | Hands: 8 5/8 inches

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches | Broad Jump: 10’ | Short Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds | Bench Press: 14 reps

Age: 22 years old

As an undrafted college free agent signing, McMillian spent all offseason training with the Broncos. He was the highest graded cornerback in zone coverage in his final season at East Carolina, so he should fit in scheme-wise. With former third-round pick Michael Ojemudia both injured and less than impressive on the field when healthy, Denver should be looking to develop younger talent and also be looking to sign players from the outside to help fill out their depth at cornerback.