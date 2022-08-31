Broncos sign wide receiver Kendall Hinton to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos hope to bring back wide receiver Kendall Hinton back a day after waiving him from the roster ahead of the 53-man deadline. He will join the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad to start the season according to a source from Mike Klis of 9News.

If WR Kendall Hinton clears waivers, he will re-sign to Broncos practice squad per source. Has more catches (15) than Cleveland, Washington, Virgil combined (6). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

Player Profile

WR Kendall Hinton

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

Age: 25 | Experience: Second year | College: Wake Forest

Hinton played in 16 games in 2021 and logged 15 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also stood out in the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys with 3 receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown. However, he was held without a catch in the other two preseason games.

The wide receiver group is young and it just feels like Hinton is already a grizzled veteran of the group, but he is only entering his third season in the NFL. He’ll be a good addition to the practice squad for the team. I would also look to see another wide receiver added to the practice squad before the day is done.