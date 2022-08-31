Broncos sign tight end Dylan Parham to the practice squad

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos will bring back rookie tight end Dylan Parham a day after waiving him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He will join the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad.

Player Profile

TE Dylan Parham

Height: 6’5 | Weight: 245 lbs

Position: Tight End

College: NC State

He was a long shot to make the final 53, but the team clearly has interest in continuing to develop him on the roster. When fellow rookie Rodney Williams was waived early, it seemed as though Parham had beaten him out for that fifth and final tight end spot.

As I mentioned in the post I wrote about Parham being waived, the transition from college to the NFL is a difficult one at the tight end position. He’ll get that much needed time to develop now as a member of the practice squad.