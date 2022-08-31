Broncos sign offensive guard Netane Muti to the practice squad

Of all the players the Denver Broncos waived on Tuesday, offensive guard Netane Muti was one I was certain would be claimed off the waiver wire. Fortunately for Denver, that didn’t happen. Muti is signing back with the Broncos to join their practice squad.

Player Profile

OG Netane Muti

Height: 6’3 | Weight: 315 lbs

Experience: 2 years | College: Fresno State

Muti was an important contributor along the Broncos offensive line last season and has been known to be a bit of bully in the run game. The issue this season is how well he fits with the new run blocking scheme. Luckily for Denver, they’ll be able to continue developing his game under the new system as a member of the practice squad.

We had over 1700 votes yesterday with 71% thinking it was a mistake waiving Muti. It looks like we were wrong there and Denver go away with one here. Good for them and good for us!