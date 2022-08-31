Broncos sign cornerback Faion Hicks to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed rookie seventh-round pick cornerback Faion Hicks to their practice squad according to Mike Klis of 9News. The means all of George Paton’s draft picks will remain with the team to start the season.

Also DL McTelvin Agim returning to Broncos' practice squad per another source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

The Broncos waived Hicks on Tuesday, but after he cleared waivers the team was quick to sign him back onto the roster as a member of their practice squad. The Broncos cornerback room is a bit lacking in depth, but keeping a first-year player around to develop is always smart.

He came out of college with potential as a special teams contributor, but was seen as a developmental-type cornerback from the start. Hicks is right on the path he should be on given those pre-draft analyses.