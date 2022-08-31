Broncos sign defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to the practice squad

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos will bring back defensive end McTelvin Agim a day after waiving him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He will join the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad.

Player Profile

McTelvin Agim | Defensive Line | Broncos

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 309 pounds

Experience: 3rd NFL season

Age: 24 years old

Agim was drafted in 2020 for his pass rush ability, but he has not helped the run defense, something that has been a liability for the Broncos defense in recent seasons.

But his showing in the third preseason game might have been enough to show the new regime that Agim can be coached to improve.

Following the game, head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that Agim was everywhere.

“He was all over the place. He had the forced fumble that led to the touchdown. He was really getting off the line. He was definitely getting a lot of push,” Hackett said. “All those guys, I think did a really good job getting a lot of push. You can see the quarterbacks really started feeling that, especially at the end, when we knew they were going to be passing the ball. So, I give a lot of credit to ‘Sosa’ (DL McTelvin Agim), he came to play today.”