Broncos sign inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed rookie inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga to their 16-man practice squad.

By Tim Lynch
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have signed rookie undrafted rookie inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga to their practice squad according to Mike Klis of 9News. He had himself a really good game in the preseason finale and at least secured him a spot on the teams practice squad to start the season.

The 6-2, 245 pound linebacker looked fast out there against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. He finished with four total tackles and a pass deflection. He was all over the field that day.

With the Broncos, their inside linebacker position is a bit of concern depth-wise. Getting an athletic guy like Mauga developed into a player who can be trusted to play inside consistently would be a huge get for Denver.

