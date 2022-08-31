Broncos sign inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed rookie undrafted rookie inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga to their practice squad according to Mike Klis of 9News. He had himself a really good game in the preseason finale and at least secured him a spot on the teams practice squad to start the season.

Broncos are signing undrafted rookie ILB Kana'i Mauga back to their practice squad per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

The 6-2, 245 pound linebacker looked fast out there against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. He finished with four total tackles and a pass deflection. He was all over the field that day.

With the Broncos, their inside linebacker position is a bit of concern depth-wise. Getting an athletic guy like Mauga developed into a player who can be trusted to play inside consistently would be a huge get for Denver.