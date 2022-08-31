Broncos sign defensive end Jonathan Harris to the practice squad

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos will bring back defensive end Jonathan Harris a day after waiving him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He will join the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad.

Player Profile

Jonathan Harris | Defensive Line | Broncos

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

Experience: 3rd NFL season

Age: 26 years old

Against Minnesota, Harris had the second most tackles (behind Nik Bonitto) with three solo and two combined. He also shared a sack with Jonathan Cooper and added two QB hits in that game.

Harris was an undrafted free agent out of the 2019 NFL Draft. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears, but then-head coach Vic Fangio quickly signed him off waivers when the Bears cut him early that season.

Harris was promoted to the active roster in the final week of the 2021 regular season, but with a lot of guys at this position, he was always likely to be a PS player.