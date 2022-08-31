Broncos sign running back Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad

After being waived just days after being claimed, running back Devine Ozigbo has been signed to the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to start the season. That crazy week for Ozigbo ended with a job because of how well he played in Denver’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Broncos signing back RB Devine Ozigbo to practice squad per source. Picked up last week and did a nice job on short notice in Broncos' preseason game vs. Vikings. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

He displayed great vision and speed in that game piling up 59 yards on 13 carries for a 4.5 yard per carry day. He also caught 4 passes for 24 yards. He looked fast and found the opening along the offensive line. All with just a few days of practice with his new team.

Now he’ll get a lot more practices in and looks like he could be the perfect guy to have around as the team’s fourth running back behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone. Ozigbo was definitely one of my favorites to see targeted for the practice squad.