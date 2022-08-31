 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos sign running back Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed running back Devine Ozigbo to their 16-man practice squad.

By Tim Lynch
DENVER BRONCOS VS MINNESOTA VIKINGS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

After being waived just days after being claimed, running back Devine Ozigbo has been signed to the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to start the season. That crazy week for Ozigbo ended with a job because of how well he played in Denver’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

He displayed great vision and speed in that game piling up 59 yards on 13 carries for a 4.5 yard per carry day. He also caught 4 passes for 24 yards. He looked fast and found the opening along the offensive line. All with just a few days of practice with his new team.

Now he’ll get a lot more practices in and looks like he could be the perfect guy to have around as the team’s fourth running back behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone. Ozigbo was definitely one of my favorites to see targeted for the practice squad.

