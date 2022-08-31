Broncos sign offensive lineman Quinn Bailey to the practice squad

Quinn Bailey was a guy I noted as a strong practice squad candidate when he was waived on Tuesday. His size (6-6, 320) made him a good tackle prospected, but according to Mike Klis of 9News he has also been playing a lot of guard this offseason. He should be an excellent addition to the 16-man practice squad for the Denver Broncos.

OL Quinn Bailey is returning for his 4th consecutive year on Broncos' practice squad. Why not? Worse ways to make a living. Has played in 6 NFL games, 4 last season.

Mostly an OT his first three years, Bailey played a lot of guard in camp and preseason. #9sports https://t.co/Y5K10B60gd — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

Bailey got his first regular season game action last season and according to our former film lead, AJ Schulte, he looked pretty good on tape in those 40 snaps last year. He gave up two pressures on 15 passing blocks, but both were coachable fixes according to Schulte.

His versatility is growing as he gained experience playing at guard to go with his extensive experience playing at the tackle position. Depth is key along the offensive line during a long season and the more guys you have who can play multiple positions inside the better.