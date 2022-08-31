Broncos sign wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have filled out 13 of their 16 practice squad slots as they signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd just a day after waiving him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. that likely means Seth Williams is moving on to another team.

Broncos also add WR Darrius Shepherd, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to practice squad. #9sports https://t.co/i2WGnCJdoS — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

Williams was a guy the Broncos had wanted to bring back, but given how well he played in the preseason and how crowded with talent the Broncos wide receiver room is it makes sense for him to look at other options. Meanwhile, Shepherd came in as a signing early in training camp after Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

He has more NFL experience than a lot of the current wide receivers on the roster, so he could prove to a valuable member of the group this season. He also spent time on the Green Bay Packers roster while head coach Nathaniel Hackett was there. All of these things add up to a guy worth having on the practice squad.