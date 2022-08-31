Broncos sign outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have filled out 13 of their 16 practice squad slots as they signed edge rusher Jonathan Kongbo to their practice squad. Kongbo came to the NFL via the CFL and did enough during the preseason to earn a spot on the team.

Broncos also add WR Darrius Shepherd, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to practice squad. #9sports https://t.co/i2WGnCJdoS — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2022

When he was waived on Tuesday, I felt he would make a lot of sense as a practice squad candidate. The reason being that the team had also traded Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos are deep at edge rusher, but having an extra body on the practice squad to maintain that strong depth is a smart plan.

And hey, it always helps to have a two-time champion on the roster even if was the Grey Cup championship in the CFL. Back in June, we ran a poll on where Kongbo would end up and 63% of you predicted he would make the practice squad. And here he is!