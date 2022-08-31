Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson back to active roster

As expected, the Denver Broncos have completed their ‘procedural’ moves by resigning nose tackle Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson back to the active roster on Wednesday. Both were released on Tuesday as the team needed to get to the 53-man limit.

They were released so that the team could keep rookie tight end Greg Dulcich and also cornerback Michael Ojemudia on the active roster long enough to move them to short-term injured reserve. If either player had been moved to IR before the deadline, they would have been done from the year. Now the team can bring both back as soon as Week 5.

General Manager George Paton called it a procedural move, but really needed both veteran players to agree to the process so they they could get them both back on the roster the next day.

“Purcell and Tomlinson [are] a big part of what we’re doing,” Paton said. “Mike is one of our core guys; we didn’t play him in the preseason. They’re going to be here. They’re doing a favor for the team. They’re taking one for the team.”

Take one for the team they did and now they are both back on the active roster ready to contribute in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team also announced they have signed 13 players to their practice squad today. That will leave them with three open slots. The 16-man practice squad rules say they can up to four veterans on that unit and the only one they have signed so far is quarterback Josh Johnson. So the remaining three slots could be any player they want regardless of NFL status.

We’ll keep an eye on those developments and report as needed.