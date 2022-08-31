Who was the most surprising cut by the Broncos this week?

What a busy week!

As I busily covered every single roster move over the last two days, I got to look at each and every player the Denver Broncos cut from the team. I wrote a short article for each covering their time with the team. It was an enlightening, if not quite an exhausting, experience.

A total of 27 players were cut on Tuesday. It was tough to write about these players losing their jobs. I had a better day on Wednesday writing each post where the Broncos signed 13 of those players back onto their roster. The whole process is a whirlwind and I just write about it. I can’t imagine what its like for the players and even coaches that go through each year.

On the Something Something Broncos podcast above, Mike DeCicco and Jess Place also broke down the moves and their reactions to it. Their show had me thinking about who was the most surprising cut this week.

At first, I would immediately say Netane Muti and Mike Purcell. However, both are back on the roster. Muti cleared waivers and signed to the Broncos practice squad, while Purcell was only released so Denver could move Michael Ojemudia to short-term IR. So that leaves me with identifying the most surprising cut that stayed cut. The two that stand out the most to me would be punter Sam Martin and wide receiver Seth Williams. Of the two, I wish they found a way to keep Seth Williams the most. I think Corliss Waitman did an excellent job all preseason and made Martin expendable.

What do you think? Who was the most surprising roster cut who didn't end up back on the team?