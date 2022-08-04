Report: Broncos sign Darrius Shepherd in light of Tim Patrick injury

The Denver Broncos are signing former Green Bay Packers wide Darrius Shepherd according to Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 Radio. Shepherd’s signing was in response to the loss of Broncos WR Tim Patrick to a season ending ACL tear.

Shepherd spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Green Bay. He played in just 14 games, and amassed only 6 receptions for 47 yards. Still, his familiarity with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will provide him an opportunity to step in prepared to battle for the open position.

Per league source, Broncos are signing WR @DShep03 who was with GB 2019 & 2020.

While not 6-4 like Tim Patrick, he does have familiarity with the offense, obviously.

He played for the NJ Generals of the @USFL had 27 recs, 323yds, 1TD battled a hammy.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 4, 2022

At 5’11” and 186 pounds, he isn’t an exact replacement for Patrick’s 6’4” 212 pound frame. However, Shepherd played for North Dakota State in college, and had a solid career. He won 3 FCS championships. While playing with the Bison he caught 188 passes for 2841 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2021 he bounced around on several team’s practice squads.

Broncos signed WR Darrius Shepherd this morning, source confirms. Was with Hackett in Green Bay in 2019-20. Had 3 catches, played in 14 games.

Worked out for Broncos WED; had to wait a day for USFL paperwork to clear. 27 catches, 323 yards, 1 TD for NJ Generals. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 4, 2022

As reported by Krisztal, he spent time with the USFL New Jersey Generals. He struggled with hamstring issues, but caught 27 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown.

Now he will compete during training camp and preseason for an opportunity to fill the void left by Patrick. The WR position has Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy locked in, and KJ Hamler seems to be on his way back. Tyrie Cleveland and Kendall Hinton have missed recent practices, and there will be chances for Shepherd to shine in camp, and earn a roster spot.