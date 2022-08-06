Happy Saturday Broncos Country! The Denver Broncos are back today with a padded practice after a lighter practice session on Friday.

The big story from yesterday was the emergence of Baron Browning as a legit edge rusher for this defense. Coach Nathaniel Hackett had some really good things to say about his transition to edge too, but it could still be a year before he starts seeing looks at starting with both Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory ahead of him on the depth chart.

For now, it will give us fans a little peace of mind knowing the team will have some excellent depth at the edge position this season.

We’ll keep you updated with all the Day 10 updates from Broncos Camp below..

Broncos training camp live updates