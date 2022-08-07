Good morning, Broncos Country!

The difference is notable.

You could take it a step further if you wanted and call it startling.

Through the first 10 days of Denver Broncos training camp, Nathaniel Hackett is already proving to be an effective leader.

He gets it.

Even if you haven’t set foot at the UC Health Training Center, you can tell Hackett is connecting with his players.

That’s certainly not something you could say about the previous regime.

In part, it’s because the Broncos head coach is a “hugger.” That aspect of his leadership style and personality helps him connect with the players.

Nathaniel Hackett is an affectionate guy with his players . But it's about so much more than just being a fun-loving guy. Hackett is all about creating the kind of connections that translate to success on the field.

(and he just genuinely cares about people) pic.twitter.com/hCkntOm86t — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 6, 2022

“Yeah, I’ve been a hugger since I was born,” he told the media after practice on Friday. “I think I came out trying to hug the nurse. It’s one of those things. It’s just who I am. I got it from my grandma; she was the same way — my mom. That’s how I grew up, and I’m not going to change. I’m going to be me. It throws the guys off at first because you come in hot. But hey, it’s me.”

It’s that connection that helps build trust with the players and is so vital.

The trust that players know Hackett and his staff will put them in the best situations to succeed. That they’re on the same page and will work together to achieve what everyone in the organization expects.

That cohesive relationship has been missing from the Broncos, especially the last three seasons.

Obviously, all of this doesn’t guarantee success on the field for Denver.

But through 10 training camp practices, the Broncos have a leader whom the players already have connected with and trust.

That’s a huge step in getting this franchise back in contention.

“In the end, it’s about relationships,” Hackett told the media. “You ask these guys to do so much, work so hard, work every day, love the game, study the game. You want them to do that for themselves, but for their whole team, their coaches, for everybody. I think the better the relationship you have with them, the more they will open up, the more they’ll talk to you, the more you can figure out problems. All of those things are positives to get them to play better on game day. That’s what we’re aiming for. I want to see them (be) successful on that field in any way I can get that.”

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. We rank the quarterbacks in the AFC West and I offer my prediction for how the division plays out in 2022.

Broncos News

Bullish on the Denver Broncos? Here Are Their Most Favorable Futures Odds

If you're geeked over the prospects of the new-look 2022 Denver Broncos, here's which CO sportsbooks have the most favorable futures odds.

‘It gives them that joy back’: After tragedy strikes, Josh Johnson welcomes hometown youth football team to training camp practice

After a shooting at a youth football game in his hometown, Oakland native Josh Johnson ensured the team had an experience to remember at Broncos training camp.

Broncos linebacker Baron Browning moves to outside | 9news.com

The Fort Worth, Texas-area native and Ohio State product has been mixing in with the first-team defense opposite Bradley Chubb.

Ronald Darby putting in work to produce takeaways in second season in Denver

The Broncos signed Ronald Darby to be their No. 1 cornerback. That honor belongs to Pat Surtain. However, Darby has quietly had a strong camp.

From playbook changes to Ed Sheeran shows, Denver Broncos want Russell Wilson 'comfortable' - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Whether it's on the field or overseas at a concert, the mantra has been to get "Russ as comfortable with what we're doing as we can."

Broncos Training Camp Day 9 Report: Nathaniel Hackett and asking, 'Why?' - DenverFan

On a jog-through day, talk a look at how Nathaniel Hackett wants his Broncos to know not just what they're doing, but why they're doing it.

NFL News

Top 10 NFL running back rotations: Browns, Colts headline best backfields entering 2022 - CBSSports.com

Which teams have the best running back groups?

NFL's best players ever at every defensive position -- Is Lawrence Taylor the GOAT edge rusher? Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed at safety?

We asked 50 experts to vote for the NFL's all-time greatest edge rusher, cornerback and kicker. Who stands out as the GOAT at defensive and special teams positions?

Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist | AP News

After Donald Sterling's racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks.

Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk

Since March, a whopping 11 wideouts have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year. Who'll provide the most bang for the buck? Bucky Brooks offers his rankings. Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk.

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they’ve implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

What's behind the number? 15 rookies explain why they chose their NFL uniform number

From Coby Bryant to Jameson Williams to Travon Walker, here's a look at what went into picking their NFL numbers.

Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to officially enshrine the Class of 2022 this weekend, Adam Schein seeks to answer an intriguing question: Which current players are LOCKS to eventually hit Canton? Nine active stars fit the bill.