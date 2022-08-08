Week 3 of training camp brings the Dallas Cowboys to Denver

The long wait is over. As Mike Klis confirmed in May, the Dallas Cowboys are finally coming to Denver this week in advance of their tilt on Saturday for one or maybe two practices this week.

Source confirms Broncos on track to hold joint practice or two with Cowboys prior to their preseason game Aug. 13 in Denver. Details still to be worked out. 1st by @JoriEpstein #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 18, 2022

Joint practices are nothing new to Broncos country. In 2021, the Broncos sparred with the Vikings before their preseason opener. In 2020, Covid derailed just about everything, including the tradition of joint practices. 2019 brought the San Francisco 49ers to town. In 2018, it was the Chicago Bears. While the teams all change, one thing remains constant: They are that friend of yours who always wants to hang out, just at their house.

Maybe it’s because UC Health Training Center is so awesome. Or maybe the cafeteria food is just that much better. Either way, in the recent past the Broncos have always welcomed teams to their facility, but seemingly balk at taking their show on the road. Always the host, never the guest.

I kind of like it that way, don’t you?

HEADLINES

