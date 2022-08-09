The final day of public training camps for the Denver Broncos is on Thursday and that is also the date of their joint practice session with the Dallas Cowboys. We’re winding down camp coverage this week, but we’ll replace that with actual game action beginning this Saturday when those two teams square off.

We should see the team in full pads today after being in shells on Monday. That usually ups the tempo of practice, so today should be a fun one to keep an eye on. With that joint practice session coming, I would expect Wednesday to be an easier one for the players. But you never know, coach Hackett doesn’t release any kind of schedule for this type of thing.

We’ll keep you updated with all the Day 12 updates from Broncos Camp below.

Broncos training camp live updates