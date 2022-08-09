Broncos release their initial depth chart

The Denver Broncos released their initial unofficial depth chart earlier this evening. They play their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend so this is when we get our first glimpse of the depth chart. At the end of the day, it’s hard to gain much from this, but it’s still interesting to see.
With all that said, here is your first look at the Denver Broncos preseason week one depth chart.
(Note: Players on the PUP are listed last in their respective positions on the depth chart)
Offense Depth Chart
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|10 Jerry Jeudy
|9 Kendall Hinton
|19 Seth Williams
|15 Travis Fulgham
|38 Darrius Shepherd
|LT
|72 Garett Bolles
|68 Zack Johnson
|75 Quinn Bailey
|69 Tom Compton*
|LG
|66 Dalton Risner
|61 Graham Glasgow
|64 Ben Braden
|C
|79 Lloyd Cushenberry III
|60 Luke Wattenberg
|74 Casey Tucker
|RG
|77 Quinn Meinerz
|52 Netane Muti
|67 Michael Niese
|RT
|76 Calvin Anderson
|73 Cam Fleming
|70 Sebastian Gutierrez
|57 Billy Turner*
|TE
|85 Albert Okwuegbunam
|80 Greg Dulcich
|83 Andrew Beck
|87 Eric Tomlinson
|82 Eric Saubert
|86 Rodney Williams
|48 Dylan Parham
|WR
|1 KJ Hamler
|12 Montrell Washington
|84 Trey Quinn
|13 Kaden Davis
|WR
|14 Courtland Sutton
|16 Tyrie Cleveland
|89 Brandon Johnson
|17 Jalen Virgil
|RB
|33 Javonte Williams
|25 Melvin Gordon III
|26 Mike Boone
|39 Tyreik McAllister
|36 Max Borghi
|QB
|3 Russell Wilson
|11 Josh Johnson
|4 Brett Rypien
Defense Depth Chart
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|DE
|Dre'Mont Jones
|McTelvin Agim
|Marquiss Spencer
|DT
|D.J. Jones
|Mike Purcell
|Matt Henningsen
|DE
|DeShawn Williams
|Jonathan Harris
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|SLB
|Bradley Chubb
|Baron Browning
|Jonathan Kongbo
|Jonathon Cooper
|WLB
|Malik Reed
|Nik Bonnito
|Aaron Patrick
|Christopher Allen
|Randy Gregory*
|ILB
|Josey Jewell
|Justin Strnad
|Kana'i Mauga
|ILB
|Jonas Griffith
|Alex Singleton
|Wade Barrington
|LCB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Michael Ojemudia
|Damarri Mathis
|Bless Austin
|Donnie Lewis Jr.
|RCB
|Ronald Darby
|K'Waun Williams
|Essang Bassey
|Faion Hicks
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|SS
|Kareem Jackson
|Caden Sterns
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|FS
|Justin Simmons
|P.J. Locke
|Jamar Johnson
Special Teams Depth Chart
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|PK
|Brandon McManus
|KO
|Brandon McManus
|P
|Sam Martin
|Corliss Waitman
|H
|Sam Martin
|Corliss Waitman
|LS
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|PR
|Montrell Washington
|Kendall Hinton
|Tyrie Cleveland
|Kaden Davis
|KR
|Montrell Washington
|Kendall Hinton
|Kaden Davis
