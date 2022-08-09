Broncos release their initial depth chart

The Denver Broncos released their initial unofficial depth chart earlier this evening. They play their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend so this is when we get our first glimpse of the depth chart. At the end of the day, it’s hard to gain much from this, but it’s still interesting to see.

» https://t.co/JsOu6D9ihk pic.twitter.com/NAL9C6rS70 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 10, 2022

With all that said, here is your first look at the Denver Broncos preseason week one depth chart.

(Note: Players on the PUP are listed last in their respective positions on the depth chart)

Offense Depth Chart Position Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player WR 10 Jerry Jeudy 9 Kendall Hinton 19 Seth Williams 15 Travis Fulgham 38 Darrius Shepherd LT 72 Garett Bolles 68 Zack Johnson 75 Quinn Bailey 69 Tom Compton* LG 66 Dalton Risner 61 Graham Glasgow 64 Ben Braden C 79 Lloyd Cushenberry III 60 Luke Wattenberg 74 Casey Tucker RG 77 Quinn Meinerz 52 Netane Muti 67 Michael Niese RT 76 Calvin Anderson 73 Cam Fleming 70 Sebastian Gutierrez 57 Billy Turner* TE 85 Albert Okwuegbunam 80 Greg Dulcich 83 Andrew Beck 87 Eric Tomlinson 82 Eric Saubert 86 Rodney Williams 48 Dylan Parham WR 1 KJ Hamler 12 Montrell Washington 84 Trey Quinn 13 Kaden Davis WR 14 Courtland Sutton 16 Tyrie Cleveland 89 Brandon Johnson 17 Jalen Virgil RB 33 Javonte Williams 25 Melvin Gordon III 26 Mike Boone 39 Tyreik McAllister 36 Max Borghi QB 3 Russell Wilson 11 Josh Johnson 4 Brett Rypien

Defense Depth Chart Position Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player DE Dre'Mont Jones McTelvin Agim Marquiss Spencer DT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell Matt Henningsen DE DeShawn Williams Jonathan Harris Eyioma Uwazurike SLB Bradley Chubb Baron Browning Jonathan Kongbo Jonathon Cooper WLB Malik Reed Nik Bonnito Aaron Patrick Christopher Allen Randy Gregory* ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Kana'i Mauga ILB Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton Wade Barrington LCB Patrick Surtain II Michael Ojemudia Damarri Mathis Bless Austin Donnie Lewis Jr. RCB Ronald Darby K'Waun Williams Essang Bassey Faion Hicks Ja'Quan McMillian SS Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns Delarrin Turner-Yell FS Justin Simmons P.J. Locke Jamar Johnson