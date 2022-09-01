QUIX (speed + quickness) and success at wide receiver in the NFL

Montrell Washington, KJ Hamler and Jalen Virgil are all fast.
Since none of them ran the 40 at the combine we can’t talk about their actual 40 times, but we can talk about how they were clocked at 4.3ish at various other times during their careers. In a straight line, without pads or helmets, they are all among the fastest people on the planet. The catch is that for many wide receivers, straight-line speed does not equal success. I did a study back in 2014 looking at speed score and why it doesn’t correlate with NFL success for WRs. This will look at QUIX score (40 time + 3-cone + 20-yd short shuttle).
QUIX score measure not only how fast a player is in a straight-line with no pads on, but it also attempts to measure how quickly a player can stop, change direction and restart. The ability to accelerate (both negatively and positively) is critical for WRs. The ability to change direction while running quickly is also probed in QUIX score - there is no change of direction involved in running the 40. There is in the 3-cone.
This study will use combine data. Any WR who did not do any of the three drills at the combine is excluded. This will look at WRs who attended the combine from 2014 to 2021 inclusive. There were 490 who did all three drills. The lower the QUIX score the better. The top 50 are shown below.
|RANK
|Year
|Name
|College
|Weight (lbs)
|40 Yard
|Shuttle
|3Cone
|Speed Score
|QUIX
|1
|2016
|Tyreek Hill
|West Alabama
|185
|4.29
|4.06
|6.53
|109.2
|14.88
|2
|2014
|Brandin Cooks
|Oregon State
|189
|4.33
|3.81
|6.76
|107.5
|14.90
|3
|2015
|DeAndre Carter
|Sacramento State (CA)
|186
|4.48
|3.80
|6.64
|92.3
|14.92
|4
|2014
|Damian Copeland
|Louisville
|184
|4.50
|3.90
|6.53
|89.7
|14.93
|5
|2021
|Elijah Moore
|Mississippi
|178
|4.35
|4.00
|6.67
|99.4
|15.02
|6
|2014
|Jeff Janis
|Saginaw Valley State (MI)
|219
|4.42
|3.98
|6.64
|114.8
|15.04
|7
|2018
|Cameron Batson
|Texas Tech
|175
|4.35
|4.00
|6.69
|97.7
|15.04
|8
|2014
|Odell Beckham
|Louisiana State
|198
|4.43
|3.94
|6.69
|102.8
|15.06
|9
|2015
|Damiere Byrd
|South Carolina
|162
|4.39
|4.09
|6.59
|87.2
|15.07
|10
|2016
|Jaydon Mickens
|Washington
|174
|4.54
|3.93
|6.62
|81.9
|15.09
|11
|2014
|Bruce Ellington
|South Carolina
|197
|4.45
|3.95
|6.69
|100.5
|15.09
|12
|2021
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|181
|4.32
|4.10
|6.68
|103.9
|15.10
|13
|2015
|Amari Cooper
|Alabama
|211
|4.42
|3.98
|6.71
|110.6
|15.11
|14
|2015
|Mario Alford
|West Virginia
|180
|4.43
|4.07
|6.64
|93.5
|15.14
|15
|2015
|Phillip Dorsett
|Miami (FL)
|185
|4.33
|4.11
|6.70
|105.3
|15.14
|16
|2018
|Dylan Cantrell
|Texas Tech
|226
|4.59
|4.03
|6.56
|101.8
|15.18
|17
|2014
|Dri Archer
|Kent State (OH)
|173
|4.26
|4.06
|6.86
|105.1
|15.18
|18
|2018
|JMon Moore
|Missouri
|207
|4.60
|4.04
|6.56
|92.5
|15.20
|19
|2017
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Georgia
|173
|4.42
|4.15
|6.64
|90.7
|15.21
|20
|2016
|Moritz Boehringer
|Schwabisch Hall
|227
|4.49
|4.09
|6.64
|111.7
|15.22
|21
|2016
|Braxton Miller
|Ohio State
|201
|4.50
|4.07
|6.65
|98.0
|15.22
|22
|2018
|Courtland Sutton
|Southern Methodist (TX)
|218
|4.54
|4.11
|6.57
|102.6
|15.22
|23
|2021
|Jaelon Darden
|North Texas
|174
|4.46
|4.10
|6.67
|88.0
|15.23
|24
|2015
|Kenny Bell
|Nebraska
|197
|4.42
|4.15
|6.66
|103.2
|15.23
|25
|2014
|Michael Campanaro
|Wake Forest
|192
|4.46
|4.01
|6.77
|97.0
|15.24
|26
|2016
|Trevor Davis
|California
|188
|4.42
|4.22
|6.60
|98.5
|15.24
|27
|2021
|Jacob Harris
|Central Florida
|219
|4.43
|4.31
|6.51
|113.7
|15.25
|28
|2017
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina (NC)
|201
|4.45
|4.01
|6.79
|102.5
|15.25
|29
|2019
|JonVea Johnson
|Toledo
|188
|4.40
|4.17
|6.68
|100.3
|15.25
|30
|2017
|Jehu Chesson
|Michigan
|204
|4.47
|4.09
|6.70
|102.2
|15.26
|31
|2014
|Isaiah Burse
|Frenso State (CA)
|188
|4.58
|3.94
|6.74
|85.5
|15.26
|32
|2019
|Miles Boykin
|Notre Dame
|220
|4.42
|4.07
|6.77
|115.3
|15.26
|33
|2014
|Tevin Reese
|Baylor
|163
|4.46
|4.18
|6.63
|82.4
|15.27
|34
|2017
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|181
|4.51
|4.00
|6.77
|87.5
|15.28
|35
|2017
|Taywan Taylor
|Western Kentucky
|203
|4.50
|4.21
|6.57
|99.0
|15.28
|36
|2021
|JaMarr Chase
|Louisiana State
|201
|4.34
|3.99
|6.96
|113.3
|15.29
|37
|2019
|Jeff Smith
|Boston College
|191
|4.36
|4.06
|6.87
|105.7
|15.29
|38
|2017
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|Mississippi
|197
|4.42
|4.14
|6.73
|103.2
|15.29
|39
|2017
|Brandon Holloway
|Mississippi State
|160
|4.34
|4.09
|6.87
|90.2
|15.30
|40
|2016
|Devon Cajuste
|Stanford
|234
|4.62
|4.20
|6.49
|102.7
|15.31
|41
|2018
|Saeed Blacknall
|Penn State
|208
|4.37
|4.19
|6.77
|114.1
|15.33
|42
|2019
|Mecole Hardman
|Georgia
|187
|4.33
|4.25
|6.75
|106.4
|15.33
|43
|2018
|Deontez Alexander
|Franklin
|196
|4.35
|4.08
|6.91
|109.5
|15.34
|44
|2016
|Herb Waters
|Miami (FL)
|188
|4.51
|4.10
|6.73
|90.9
|15.34
|45
|2015
|Tyrell Williams
|Western Oregon
|204
|4.43
|4.17
|6.74
|105.9
|15.34
|46
|2018
|Braxton Berrios
|Miami (FL)
|184
|4.44
|4.18
|6.72
|94.7
|15.34
|47
|2019
|Scott Miller
|Bowling Green (OH)
|174
|4.36
|4.02
|6.97
|96.3
|15.35
|48
|2021
|Tutu Atwell
|Louisville
|155
|4.39
|4.09
|6.87
|83.5
|15.35
|49
|2015
|Tyler Lockett
|Kansas State
|182
|4.40
|4.07
|6.89
|97.1
|15.36
|50
|2014
|John Brown
|Pittsburg State (KS)
|179
|4.34
|4.12
|6.91
|100.9
|15.37
It should surprise no one that Tyreek Hill has the best QUIX score in the study. As he demonstrated many times to the chagrin on Bronco Country, he is both fast AND quick. Other relatively successful NFL WRs who are in the top 50 are Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham, Amari Cooper, Courtland Sutton, Ja’Marr Chase, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Lockett and John Brown. This, however, means that roughly 40 of the top 50, for whatever reason, were not successful (yet) in the NFL. Guys like Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore (no relation), and Jaelon Darden were all rookies in 2021 and were fairly successful. Their NFL stories is still very much being written while guys like Phillip Dorsett and Jeff Janis are failures. Their NFL stories are finished.
If we look at the top 10 WRs in 2021 in terms of receiving yards:
- Cooper Kupp
- Justin Jefferson
- Davante Adams
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Deebo Samuel
- Tyreek Hill
- Stefon Diggs
- Tyler Lockett
- Diontae Johnson
- D.J. Moore
We find that three of them are in the top 50 in QUIX score. Here the rankings for the others:
- Moore - 74 (15.44)
- Kupp - 78 (15.45)
- Samuel - 164 (15.65)
- Adams - 173 (15.68)
- Diggs - 258 (15.81)
- Johnson - 369 (16.07)
I find it interesting that while Courtland Sutton’s 4.54s 40 yard dash puts him in the “slow” category for WRs, his quickness tests rank him in the top 25 for QUIX score. I also find it interesting that former Bronco draftee, Isaiah McKenzie is in the top 20. He has been relatively successful with the Bills after he was jettisoned by the Broncos.
Now let’s flip the script and look at the guys with really poor QUIX scores.
|RANK
|Year
|Name
|College
|Weight (lbs)
|40 Yard
|Shuttle
|3Cone
|Speed Score
|QUIX
|440
|2019
|Alex Wesley
|Northern Colorado
|190
|4.45
|4.44
|7.40
|96.9
|16.29
|441
|2019
|Jazz Ferguson
|Northwestern State (LA)
|227
|4.45
|4.59
|7.25
|115.8
|16.29
|442
|2017
|Artavis Scott
|Clemson
|193
|4.61
|4.49
|7.19
|85.5
|16.29
|443
|2019
|Moe Ways
|California
|218
|4.63
|4.39
|7.28
|94.9
|16.30
|444
|2015
|Vernon Johnson
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|188
|4.47
|4.47
|7.37
|94.2
|16.31
|445
|2019
|Juston Christian
|Marist
|196
|4.49
|4.50
|7.32
|96.4
|16.31
|446
|2014
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Florida State
|240
|4.61
|4.39
|7.33
|106.3
|16.33
|447
|2015
|Lemar Durant
|Simon Fraser (Canada)
|231
|4.59
|4.56
|7.18
|104.1
|16.33
|448
|2015
|Matt Miller
|Boise State
|220
|4.79
|4.43
|7.12
|83.6
|16.34
|449
|2016
|Geronimo Allison
|Illinois
|196
|4.67
|4.28
|7.40
|82.4
|16.35
|450
|2016
|Rashard Higgins
|Colorado State
|196
|4.64
|4.52
|7.19
|84.6
|16.35
|451
|2020
|Isaiah Coulter
|Rhode Island
|198
|4.45
|4.62
|7.28
|101.0
|16.35
|452
|2021
|T.J. Simmons
|West Virginia
|208
|4.59
|4.55
|7.22
|93.7
|16.36
|453
|2016
|Demarcus Ayers
|Houston
|182
|4.72
|4.35
|7.30
|73.3
|16.37
|454
|2021
|Dazz Newsome
|North Carolina
|190
|4.59
|4.39
|7.39
|85.6
|16.37
|455
|2020
|Cody White
|Michigan State
|215
|4.66
|4.52
|7.19
|91.2
|16.37
|456
|2019
|Emmanuel Butler
|Northern Arizona
|217
|4.75
|4.22
|7.41
|85.3
|16.38
|457
|2014
|Brandon Coleman
|Rutgers
|225
|4.56
|4.51
|7.33
|104.1
|16.40
|458
|2018
|Chris Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|205
|4.51
|4.60
|7.29
|99.1
|16.40
|459
|2017
|Trey Griffey
|Arizona
|209
|4.59
|4.50
|7.32
|94.2
|16.41
|460
|2018
|Tavares Martin
|Washington State
|177
|4.80
|4.52
|7.09
|66.7
|16.41
|461
|2017
|Damoreea Stringfellow
|Mississippi
|218
|4.62
|4.54
|7.25
|95.7
|16.41
|462
|2017
|Travin Dural
|Louisiana State
|202
|4.57
|4.55
|7.29
|92.6
|16.41
|463
|2018
|Cam Phillips
|Virginia Tech
|201
|4.79
|4.45
|7.19
|76.4
|16.43
|464
|2015
|Justin McCay
|Kansas
|210
|4.54
|4.58
|7.33
|98.9
|16.45
|465
|2018
|Jawill Davis
|Bethune-Cookman (FL)
|191
|4.38
|4.56
|7.52
|103.8
|16.46
|466
|2020
|Omar Bayless
|Arkansas State
|212
|4.62
|4.50
|7.35
|93.1
|16.47
|467
|2020
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Liberty (VA)
|223
|4.60
|4.55
|7.33
|99.6
|16.48
|468
|2017
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Texas A&M
|243
|4.69
|4.33
|7.46
|100.4
|16.48
|469
|2017
|Marcus Davis
|Auburn
|179
|4.53
|4.46
|7.49
|85.0
|16.48
|470
|2017
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Southern California
|215
|4.54
|5.01
|6.93
|101.2
|16.48
|471
|2019
|Treon Harris
|Tennessee State
|196
|4.66
|4.55
|7.28
|83.1
|16.49
|472
|2019
|Jaylen Smith
|Louisville
|213
|4.47
|4.48
|7.55
|106.7
|16.50
|473
|2018
|Korey Robertson
|Southern Mississippi
|212
|4.56
|4.40
|7.55
|98.1
|16.51
|474
|2016
|DeRunnya Wilson
|Mississippi State
|224
|4.85
|4.52
|7.21
|81.0
|16.58
|475
|2016
|Roger Lewis
|Bowling Green (OH)
|201
|4.57
|4.45
|7.58
|92.2
|16.60
|476
|2015
|Ezell Ruffin
|San Diego State
|218
|4.68
|4.58
|7.35
|90.9
|16.61
|477
|2016
|Duke Williams
|Auburn
|229
|4.72
|4.47
|7.43
|92.3
|16.62
|478
|2018
|Auden Tate
|Florida State
|228
|4.68
|4.58
|7.37
|95.1
|16.63
|479
|2018
|Cam Sims
|Alabama
|212
|4.59
|4.49
|7.57
|95.5
|16.65
|480
|2015
|Donatella Luckett
|Harding (AR)
|211
|4.65
|4.50
|7.51
|90.3
|16.66
|481
|2017
|Darreus Rogers
|Southern California
|216
|4.90
|4.54
|7.22
|74.9
|16.66
|482
|2016
|Latroy Pittman
|Florida
|207
|4.69
|4.75
|7.28
|85.6
|16.72
|483
|2017
|Kendall Sanders
|Arkansas State
|196
|4.56
|4.62
|7.55
|90.7
|16.73
|484
|2019
|Jamarius Way
|South Alabama
|215
|4.63
|4.66
|7.44
|93.6
|16.73
|485
|2014
|Jarvis Landry
|Louisiana State
|205
|4.65
|4.59
|7.56
|87.7
|16.80
|486
|2021
|Khalil McClain
|Troy (AL)
|214
|4.70
|4.50
|7.72
|87.7
|16.92
|487
|2021
|Warren Jackson
|Colorado State
|219
|4.72
|4.51
|7.71
|88.2
|16.94
|488
|2018
|Terryon Robinson
|Western Carolina
|194
|4.65
|4.64
|7.70
|83.0
|16.99
|489
|2019
|Penny Hart
|Georgia State
|180
|4.63
|4.75
|7.64
|78.3
|17.02
|490
|2015
|Anthony Johnson
|West Texas A&M
|194
|4.56
|4.83
|7.93
|89.7
|17.32
The only “successes” I see in the bottom 50 are Brandon Coleman, Ricky Seals-Jones, Juju Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry. They all have different degrees of success. Coleman was an undrafted tall WR out of Rutgers who played three seasons with the Saints and caught 79 passes in the NFL. Seals-Jones is still in the league as a TE with Giants - now on his fifth team in six NFL seasons. He has 90 catches and 10 TDs in his career. Smith-Schuster was (and could still be) the #1 WR for the Steelers. He has 323 career catches and 26 touchdowns. Landry has quietly been one of the better slot WRs in the NFL for close to a decade. He has 688 catches and 37 career touchdowns.
So while you can be a successful NFL WR without speed or quickness (as measured at the combine), the odds of being successful are much better if you have both than if you have neither.
I should also note that many recently highly drafted NFL WRs chose to forego one or all of these tests at the combine either because of injury or choice. Jerry Jeudy didn’t do the 3-cone. Chase Claypool only ran the 40. Henry Ruggs, D.J. Chark, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Justin Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Laviska Shenault, Cody Latimer, Brandon Aiyuk only ran the 40. Of course there are many guys who didn’t or couldn’t even run the 40 at the combine like KJ Hamler, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Dante Pettis.
