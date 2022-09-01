QUIX (speed + quickness) and success at wide receiver in the NFL

Montrell Washington, KJ Hamler and Jalen Virgil are all fast.

Since none of them ran the 40 at the combine we can’t talk about their actual 40 times, but we can talk about how they were clocked at 4.3ish at various other times during their careers. In a straight line, without pads or helmets, they are all among the fastest people on the planet. The catch is that for many wide receivers, straight-line speed does not equal success. I did a study back in 2014 looking at speed score and why it doesn’t correlate with NFL success for WRs. This will look at QUIX score (40 time + 3-cone + 20-yd short shuttle).

QUIX score measure not only how fast a player is in a straight-line with no pads on, but it also attempts to measure how quickly a player can stop, change direction and restart. The ability to accelerate (both negatively and positively) is critical for WRs. The ability to change direction while running quickly is also probed in QUIX score - there is no change of direction involved in running the 40. There is in the 3-cone.

This study will use combine data. Any WR who did not do any of the three drills at the combine is excluded. This will look at WRs who attended the combine from 2014 to 2021 inclusive. There were 490 who did all three drills. The lower the QUIX score the better. The top 50 are shown below.

RANK Year Name College Weight (lbs) 40 Yard Shuttle 3Cone Speed Score QUIX 1 2016 Tyreek Hill West Alabama 185 4.29 4.06 6.53 109.2 14.88 2 2014 Brandin Cooks Oregon State 189 4.33 3.81 6.76 107.5 14.90 3 2015 DeAndre Carter Sacramento State (CA) 186 4.48 3.80 6.64 92.3 14.92 4 2014 Damian Copeland Louisville 184 4.50 3.90 6.53 89.7 14.93 5 2021 Elijah Moore Mississippi 178 4.35 4.00 6.67 99.4 15.02 6 2014 Jeff Janis Saginaw Valley State (MI) 219 4.42 3.98 6.64 114.8 15.04 7 2018 Cameron Batson Texas Tech 175 4.35 4.00 6.69 97.7 15.04 8 2014 Odell Beckham Louisiana State 198 4.43 3.94 6.69 102.8 15.06 9 2015 Damiere Byrd South Carolina 162 4.39 4.09 6.59 87.2 15.07 10 2016 Jaydon Mickens Washington 174 4.54 3.93 6.62 81.9 15.09 11 2014 Bruce Ellington South Carolina 197 4.45 3.95 6.69 100.5 15.09 12 2021 Rondale Moore Purdue 181 4.32 4.10 6.68 103.9 15.10 13 2015 Amari Cooper Alabama 211 4.42 3.98 6.71 110.6 15.11 14 2015 Mario Alford West Virginia 180 4.43 4.07 6.64 93.5 15.14 15 2015 Phillip Dorsett Miami (FL) 185 4.33 4.11 6.70 105.3 15.14 16 2018 Dylan Cantrell Texas Tech 226 4.59 4.03 6.56 101.8 15.18 17 2014 Dri Archer Kent State (OH) 173 4.26 4.06 6.86 105.1 15.18 18 2018 JMon Moore Missouri 207 4.60 4.04 6.56 92.5 15.20 19 2017 Isaiah McKenzie Georgia 173 4.42 4.15 6.64 90.7 15.21 20 2016 Moritz Boehringer Schwabisch Hall 227 4.49 4.09 6.64 111.7 15.22 21 2016 Braxton Miller Ohio State 201 4.50 4.07 6.65 98.0 15.22 22 2018 Courtland Sutton Southern Methodist (TX) 218 4.54 4.11 6.57 102.6 15.22 23 2021 Jaelon Darden North Texas 174 4.46 4.10 6.67 88.0 15.23 24 2015 Kenny Bell Nebraska 197 4.42 4.15 6.66 103.2 15.23 25 2014 Michael Campanaro Wake Forest 192 4.46 4.01 6.77 97.0 15.24 26 2016 Trevor Davis California 188 4.42 4.22 6.60 98.5 15.24 27 2021 Jacob Harris Central Florida 219 4.43 4.31 6.51 113.7 15.25 28 2017 Zay Jones East Carolina (NC) 201 4.45 4.01 6.79 102.5 15.25 29 2019 JonVea Johnson Toledo 188 4.40 4.17 6.68 100.3 15.25 30 2017 Jehu Chesson Michigan 204 4.47 4.09 6.70 102.2 15.26 31 2014 Isaiah Burse Frenso State (CA) 188 4.58 3.94 6.74 85.5 15.26 32 2019 Miles Boykin Notre Dame 220 4.42 4.07 6.77 115.3 15.26 33 2014 Tevin Reese Baylor 163 4.46 4.18 6.63 82.4 15.27 34 2017 Ryan Switzer North Carolina 181 4.51 4.00 6.77 87.5 15.28 35 2017 Taywan Taylor Western Kentucky 203 4.50 4.21 6.57 99.0 15.28 36 2021 JaMarr Chase Louisiana State 201 4.34 3.99 6.96 113.3 15.29 37 2019 Jeff Smith Boston College 191 4.36 4.06 6.87 105.7 15.29 38 2017 Quincy Adeboyejo Mississippi 197 4.42 4.14 6.73 103.2 15.29 39 2017 Brandon Holloway Mississippi State 160 4.34 4.09 6.87 90.2 15.30 40 2016 Devon Cajuste Stanford 234 4.62 4.20 6.49 102.7 15.31 41 2018 Saeed Blacknall Penn State 208 4.37 4.19 6.77 114.1 15.33 42 2019 Mecole Hardman Georgia 187 4.33 4.25 6.75 106.4 15.33 43 2018 Deontez Alexander Franklin 196 4.35 4.08 6.91 109.5 15.34 44 2016 Herb Waters Miami (FL) 188 4.51 4.10 6.73 90.9 15.34 45 2015 Tyrell Williams Western Oregon 204 4.43 4.17 6.74 105.9 15.34 46 2018 Braxton Berrios Miami (FL) 184 4.44 4.18 6.72 94.7 15.34 47 2019 Scott Miller Bowling Green (OH) 174 4.36 4.02 6.97 96.3 15.35 48 2021 Tutu Atwell Louisville 155 4.39 4.09 6.87 83.5 15.35 49 2015 Tyler Lockett Kansas State 182 4.40 4.07 6.89 97.1 15.36 50 2014 John Brown Pittsburg State (KS) 179 4.34 4.12 6.91 100.9 15.37

It should surprise no one that Tyreek Hill has the best QUIX score in the study. As he demonstrated many times to the chagrin on Bronco Country, he is both fast AND quick. Other relatively successful NFL WRs who are in the top 50 are Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham, Amari Cooper, Courtland Sutton, Ja’Marr Chase, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Lockett and John Brown. This, however, means that roughly 40 of the top 50, for whatever reason, were not successful (yet) in the NFL. Guys like Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore (no relation), and Jaelon Darden were all rookies in 2021 and were fairly successful. Their NFL stories is still very much being written while guys like Phillip Dorsett and Jeff Janis are failures. Their NFL stories are finished.

If we look at the top 10 WRs in 2021 in terms of receiving yards:

Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase Deebo Samuel Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Tyler Lockett Diontae Johnson D.J. Moore

We find that three of them are in the top 50 in QUIX score. Here the rankings for the others:

Moore - 74 (15.44)

Kupp - 78 (15.45)

Samuel - 164 (15.65)

Adams - 173 (15.68)

Diggs - 258 (15.81)

Johnson - 369 (16.07)

I find it interesting that while Courtland Sutton’s 4.54s 40 yard dash puts him in the “slow” category for WRs, his quickness tests rank him in the top 25 for QUIX score. I also find it interesting that former Bronco draftee, Isaiah McKenzie is in the top 20. He has been relatively successful with the Bills after he was jettisoned by the Broncos.

Now let’s flip the script and look at the guys with really poor QUIX scores.

RANK Year Name College Weight (lbs) 40 Yard Shuttle 3Cone Speed Score QUIX 440 2019 Alex Wesley Northern Colorado 190 4.45 4.44 7.40 96.9 16.29 441 2019 Jazz Ferguson Northwestern State (LA) 227 4.45 4.59 7.25 115.8 16.29 442 2017 Artavis Scott Clemson 193 4.61 4.49 7.19 85.5 16.29 443 2019 Moe Ways California 218 4.63 4.39 7.28 94.9 16.30 444 2015 Vernon Johnson Texas A&M-Commerce 188 4.47 4.47 7.37 94.2 16.31 445 2019 Juston Christian Marist 196 4.49 4.50 7.32 96.4 16.31 446 2014 Kelvin Benjamin Florida State 240 4.61 4.39 7.33 106.3 16.33 447 2015 Lemar Durant Simon Fraser (Canada) 231 4.59 4.56 7.18 104.1 16.33 448 2015 Matt Miller Boise State 220 4.79 4.43 7.12 83.6 16.34 449 2016 Geronimo Allison Illinois 196 4.67 4.28 7.40 82.4 16.35 450 2016 Rashard Higgins Colorado State 196 4.64 4.52 7.19 84.6 16.35 451 2020 Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island 198 4.45 4.62 7.28 101.0 16.35 452 2021 T.J. Simmons West Virginia 208 4.59 4.55 7.22 93.7 16.36 453 2016 Demarcus Ayers Houston 182 4.72 4.35 7.30 73.3 16.37 454 2021 Dazz Newsome North Carolina 190 4.59 4.39 7.39 85.6 16.37 455 2020 Cody White Michigan State 215 4.66 4.52 7.19 91.2 16.37 456 2019 Emmanuel Butler Northern Arizona 217 4.75 4.22 7.41 85.3 16.38 457 2014 Brandon Coleman Rutgers 225 4.56 4.51 7.33 104.1 16.40 458 2018 Chris Lacy Oklahoma State 205 4.51 4.60 7.29 99.1 16.40 459 2017 Trey Griffey Arizona 209 4.59 4.50 7.32 94.2 16.41 460 2018 Tavares Martin Washington State 177 4.80 4.52 7.09 66.7 16.41 461 2017 Damoreea Stringfellow Mississippi 218 4.62 4.54 7.25 95.7 16.41 462 2017 Travin Dural Louisiana State 202 4.57 4.55 7.29 92.6 16.41 463 2018 Cam Phillips Virginia Tech 201 4.79 4.45 7.19 76.4 16.43 464 2015 Justin McCay Kansas 210 4.54 4.58 7.33 98.9 16.45 465 2018 Jawill Davis Bethune-Cookman (FL) 191 4.38 4.56 7.52 103.8 16.46 466 2020 Omar Bayless Arkansas State 212 4.62 4.50 7.35 93.1 16.47 467 2020 Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty (VA) 223 4.60 4.55 7.33 99.6 16.48 468 2017 Ricky Seals-Jones Texas A&M 243 4.69 4.33 7.46 100.4 16.48 469 2017 Marcus Davis Auburn 179 4.53 4.46 7.49 85.0 16.48 470 2017 JuJu Smith-Schuster Southern California 215 4.54 5.01 6.93 101.2 16.48 471 2019 Treon Harris Tennessee State 196 4.66 4.55 7.28 83.1 16.49 472 2019 Jaylen Smith Louisville 213 4.47 4.48 7.55 106.7 16.50 473 2018 Korey Robertson Southern Mississippi 212 4.56 4.40 7.55 98.1 16.51 474 2016 DeRunnya Wilson Mississippi State 224 4.85 4.52 7.21 81.0 16.58 475 2016 Roger Lewis Bowling Green (OH) 201 4.57 4.45 7.58 92.2 16.60 476 2015 Ezell Ruffin San Diego State 218 4.68 4.58 7.35 90.9 16.61 477 2016 Duke Williams Auburn 229 4.72 4.47 7.43 92.3 16.62 478 2018 Auden Tate Florida State 228 4.68 4.58 7.37 95.1 16.63 479 2018 Cam Sims Alabama 212 4.59 4.49 7.57 95.5 16.65 480 2015 Donatella Luckett Harding (AR) 211 4.65 4.50 7.51 90.3 16.66 481 2017 Darreus Rogers Southern California 216 4.90 4.54 7.22 74.9 16.66 482 2016 Latroy Pittman Florida 207 4.69 4.75 7.28 85.6 16.72 483 2017 Kendall Sanders Arkansas State 196 4.56 4.62 7.55 90.7 16.73 484 2019 Jamarius Way South Alabama 215 4.63 4.66 7.44 93.6 16.73 485 2014 Jarvis Landry Louisiana State 205 4.65 4.59 7.56 87.7 16.80 486 2021 Khalil McClain Troy (AL) 214 4.70 4.50 7.72 87.7 16.92 487 2021 Warren Jackson Colorado State 219 4.72 4.51 7.71 88.2 16.94 488 2018 Terryon Robinson Western Carolina 194 4.65 4.64 7.70 83.0 16.99 489 2019 Penny Hart Georgia State 180 4.63 4.75 7.64 78.3 17.02 490 2015 Anthony Johnson West Texas A&M 194 4.56 4.83 7.93 89.7 17.32

The only “successes” I see in the bottom 50 are Brandon Coleman, Ricky Seals-Jones, Juju Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry. They all have different degrees of success. Coleman was an undrafted tall WR out of Rutgers who played three seasons with the Saints and caught 79 passes in the NFL. Seals-Jones is still in the league as a TE with Giants - now on his fifth team in six NFL seasons. He has 90 catches and 10 TDs in his career. Smith-Schuster was (and could still be) the #1 WR for the Steelers. He has 323 career catches and 26 touchdowns. Landry has quietly been one of the better slot WRs in the NFL for close to a decade. He has 688 catches and 37 career touchdowns.

So while you can be a successful NFL WR without speed or quickness (as measured at the combine), the odds of being successful are much better if you have both than if you have neither.

I should also note that many recently highly drafted NFL WRs chose to forego one or all of these tests at the combine either because of injury or choice. Jerry Jeudy didn’t do the 3-cone. Chase Claypool only ran the 40. Henry Ruggs, D.J. Chark, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Justin Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Laviska Shenault, Cody Latimer, Brandon Aiyuk only ran the 40. Of course there are many guys who didn’t or couldn’t even run the 40 at the combine like KJ Hamler, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Dante Pettis.