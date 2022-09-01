Russell Wilson signs 5-year, $245M extension with the Broncos

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Denver Broncos have extended Russell Wilson’s contract by 5 years for $245M according to Adam Schefter

The future looks bright for Broncos Country.

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have agreed to a 5year, $245M extension with quarterback Russell Wilson that will see him in orange and blue for the next 7 years.

According to Andrew Brandt, the new contract includes a $50 million signing bonus. There is another bonus next year, which means the Broncos will pay Wilson a total of $85 million over the first two years. The total guarantees amount to $165 million, which ranks third among all NFL quarterbacks. Of that, a total of $124 million will come Wilson’s way over the first three years of the deal. The back end of the contract provides Denver with flexibility as well, so over all the deal is good for both player and team.

This sets up a team that we’ve seen lost in the wilderness for a years with a long-term answer at quarterback. I also see this as Wilson showing through action what he has said in words. He wants to win multiple championships. He’s just made a move that isn’t breaking the bank and will allow the team the flexibility to keep a potent roster around him.

Hit us up in the comments and let us know what you think of this move, how it impacts the team, and what it means in contrast to the past handful of years of quarterback purgatory we’ve seen.

Poll

Do you like this deal between Russell Wilson and the Broncos?

view results
  • 86%
    Yes
    (758 votes)
  • 13%
    No
    (117 votes)
875 votes total Vote Now

