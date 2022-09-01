Broncos sign offensive lineman Will Sherman to practice squad

The Denver Broncos have signed offensive lineman Will Sherman to their practice squad after the former sixth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft was waived by the New England Patriots.

The Broncos have signed OL Will Sherman to their orectice squad, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7.



Sherman went to CU and was drafted by the Pats in the 6th round. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 1, 2022

Sherman, 23, played multiple positions for the Patriots during the preseason and earned a 77.3 grade from Pro Football Focus during those games. His versatility inside and outside is something that likely made him an important acquisition for general manager George Paton.

Drafted out of Colorado, Sherman also has local roots and could have been a player that Paton was looking at during last year’s draft process.

He was scouted out of college as a guy with good quickness and an aggressive run-blocker, but his technique needed some work. That would make him more a developmental-type prospect, which is why he went later in the draft. The practice squad is the perfect place for Sherman to continue working on that technique.

This is good get for the Denver Broncos as they continue to fill out the rest of their practice squad spots.