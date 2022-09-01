Report: Broncos sign cornerback Darius Phillips and waive Essang Bassey

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips to their 53-man roster. To make room for the veteran cornerback, the Broncos have waived Essang Bassey. Look for Bassey to rejoin the Broncos on their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Phillips is a 5’9”, 190-pound cornerback who was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Before joining the Raiders this offseason, he spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. In those four seasons, Phillips totaled 69 tackles, 23 pass deflections, 5 interceptions,

Phillips joins the Broncos after being a surprise cut by the Raiders earlier this week. He will serve as depth behind starter cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby, and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams. Looks for him to compete with rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis for that fourth cornerback spot during the season.

He just doesn’t add depth at cornerback, Phillips is an accomplished kick and punt returner as well. While I think rookie receiver Montrell Washington has that gig currently, Phillips at least provides depth in that role.

Phillips is an instant upgrade over cornerback Essang Bassey and likely over injured cornerback Michael Ojemudia as well. He has been a productive cornerback throughout his career and now will improve the Broncos' cornerback depth.

As for Bassey, he made the initial 53-man roster as the backup slot cornerback, but he appeared to be on the bubble if the Broncos made any other moves. I would expect Bassey to clear waivers and sign on to the practice squad tomorrow.