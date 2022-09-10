Broncos vs. Seahawks score predictions

We’re back with another season of predicting the score. It’s been tough at times doing these knowing the Denver Broncos were likely to lose again, but we stuck through week after week because that’s what true fans do!

Now we have Russell Wilson, so we should expect some extreme optimism to start Week 1. We’ve also expanded our staff significantly this offseason. I hope to introduce all of the new faces in a separate post soon, but we’re 20 fan bloggers strong now and hopefully that means we can truly cover every angle for you this season.

As for score predictions, all of us see a double-digit victory here. It just varies by how much. Collectively, the final score average from our staff predicts a Broncos 31-12 dismantling victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Here is how we see things playing out individually.

Broncos 31, Seahawks 16

While one would hope for a 43-8 type blowout, I have a sneaking suspicion that Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense will come out a bit sluggish to start this game. The defense won’t, however, and I think in the end the Broncos pull away to a comfortable Week 1 victory. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Seahawks 13

Denver looks to make a statement in prime time for Russell Wilson’s return game, but don’t expect everything to be perfect. A team that has relied on the leg of Brandon McManus to finish drives will likely need him again. A new offensive system for a new coach with a new quarterback will likely need some time to get going. Especially given that many of the starters didn’t see preseason action. - Ross Allen

Broncos 20, Seahawks 9

Maybe the offense will come out guns blazing... more likely, they’ll still be working out the kinks. And that’s alright. The defense has all the necessary talent to keep Seattle’s offense pretty well locked down. What we need to see is complementary football- all three phases contributing and being a help rather than a hindrance to the others. I think the Broncos get to do some of that dialing in work on Monday and still win with a relatively comfortable 2-score lead. - Taylor Kothe

Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

While Broncos Country finally has the luxury of seeing new QB Russell Wilson take the field, it important to remember two things. First, it’s his first action with a new franchise, and it’s unrealistic to expect things to go seamlessly from the get go. Even Peyton Manning went 1-2 in his first three games as a Bronco. Second, going immediately back to the franchise where he built his career, it’s possible RW will battle some emotions/anxiety like Manning seemed to when facing the Colts. However, even with that, Geno Smith won’t be able to do enough against the Broncos D, and the offense will do enough on their part to help Russ if he is in a tough spot. Maybe a bit of an up and down performance, but in the end the good guys win on the road. - Nick Burch

Broncos 55, Seahawks 10

Earlier in the week, this prediction was more conservative. And then Pete Carroll had to take time from chomping on his gum to come across as a total d-bag and vengeful ex. Above everything else, Wilson is a competitor. He no doubt wanted to beat Carroll and the Rainy City Bi@$% Pigeons more than anything. Now? He wants to destroy to them. Wilson wants to send a message and Hackett and the rest of the Broncos will oblige. - Ian St. Clair

Pete Carroll on how fans should react to Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/jZQl8P32wf — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2022

Broncos 39, Seahawks 10

The Broncos and Russell Wilson are going to make a statement on Monday night. Sure, there may be kinks to work out, but this team, its coaches, and especially its new star QB are going to be dialed in and ready to drop the gauntlet for the rest of the NFL. Look for the offense to keep Seattle on their heels defensively in the first half while they run up a 3 score lead. But more importantly, look for the Bronco defense to cause absolute havoc for Seattle with some garbage time turnovers leading to the run up score. (Honestly, I have no idea what this team is going to do, but until I see our starters in action, this is me hoping for the best.) - Sadaraine

Broncos 37, Seahawks 17

The emotions will be big on Monday Night Football for both the Broncos and the Seahawks. As the last game of the week, the NFL chose an interesting game. Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to take on his old team with the team he beat in a Super Bowl. Broncos Country is hyped for the game, and winning on the road against Wilson’s former team would be a huge statement to the league about the Broncos being back. The Seahawks appear to be overmatched, and Denver should capitalize on the arrival of Russ and the return of some key starters. Broncos Country… Let’s Ride! - Adam Malnati

Broncos 24, Seahawks 7

If there’s even an inkling based on the lack of preseason action that Russell Wilson isn’t going to come out absolutely on fire and ready to make a statement in his first game in Orange and Blue and against his former team, you may still have some things to learn about our new star quarterback.

I think Denver will come out hot and absolutely dominate, take their foot off the gas a bit down the stretch mainly due to just offense getting adjusted etc. and the final score will look closer than the game feels all night.

Let’s f******** Ride! - Jeff Essary

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Seahawks game? Let us know in the comments section below.