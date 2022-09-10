Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Saturday

The Denver Broncos were expecting to get a lot of their players back for Week 1, but its looking a bit iffy on all counts outside of ILB Jonas Griffith who appears ready to go. It is mostly likely that fellow ILB Josey Jewell won’t be a go for this game and even head coach Nathaniel Hackett alluded to as much.

“We are going to see what happens throughout today and tomorrow,” Hackett said of Jewell’s availability on Monday.”

In regards to who would play in Jewell’s place, Hackett said Alex Singleton would be the guy who takes most of the those reps, “It will be a combination of all three. I think [ILB] Alex [Singleton] with take most of it.”

The more trouble thing is that it is looking like edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner may not be good to go either. Hackett couldn’t even say if Gregory would dress for the game on Monday, “He’s questionable. We are just kind of working through all those guys.”

Theoretically, the Broncos do have a soft schedule to start the season with the Seattle Seahawks this week and the Houston Texans in Week 2. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to win those games while also giving these key players additional time to heal.

A 2-0 start here is almost required given the competition they’ll face in the AFC West.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL FULL FULL

Seahawks injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Artie Burns CB Groin DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Gabe Jackson G Knee/NIR FULL FULL DNP -- Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL -- Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL -- Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED FULL -- -- Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED FULL --