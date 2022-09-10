Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Saturday

The Denver Broncos were expecting to get a lot of their players back for Week 1, but its looking a bit iffy on all counts outside of ILB Jonas Griffith who appears ready to go. It is mostly likely that fellow ILB Josey Jewell won’t be a go for this game and even head coach Nathaniel Hackett alluded to as much.
“We are going to see what happens throughout today and tomorrow,” Hackett said of Jewell’s availability on Monday.”
In regards to who would play in Jewell’s place, Hackett said Alex Singleton would be the guy who takes most of the those reps, “It will be a combination of all three. I think [ILB] Alex [Singleton] with take most of it.”
The more trouble thing is that it is looking like edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner may not be good to go either. Hackett couldn’t even say if Gregory would dress for the game on Monday, “He’s questionable. We are just kind of working through all those guys.”
Theoretically, the Broncos do have a soft schedule to start the season with the Seattle Seahawks this week and the Houston Texans in Week 2. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to win those games while also giving these key players additional time to heal.
A 2-0 start here is almost required given the competition they’ll face in the AFC West.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Shoulder/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Seahawks injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Tyler Ott
|LS
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Alton Robinson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Hernia
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee/NIR
|FULL
|FULL
|DNP
|--
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Knee/Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jake Curhan
|T
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|--
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
