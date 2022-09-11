Broncos vs. Seahawks: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Denver Broncos will open up their season on the road in Week 1. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. What a dramatic way for Russell Wilson to begin his career with the Broncos by facing his former team that drafted him a decade ago.
Game Preview
For me, the game will come down to two things. The first being turnovers. Denver has the superior roster, so the only way Seattle will be able to keep pace is if the Broncos find ways to shoot themselves in the foot throughout the game. Geno Smith is known to be turnover prone, but if it doesn’t go that way and Denver puts the ball on the turf then they could get into trouble on the road.
The second will be how well the Broncos offense does in the red zone. A great way to put this game away early would be to stack touchdowns. The issue is that the first-team offense hasn’t really played together outside of practice as the starters sat through each preseason game. It’ll be important for them to get some rhythm on offense.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Channel: ESPN/ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline)
Online Streaming
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Shoulder/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Seahawks injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Tyler Ott
|LS
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Alton Robinson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Hernia
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee/NIR
|FULL
|FULL
|DNP
|--
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Knee/Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jake Curhan
|T
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|--
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Seahawks Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be heavy favorites on the road in the season-opener against the Seahawks. Denver is 6.5-point favorites with an over/under that has crept upwards and currently stands at 45. It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen the Broncos open such huge favorites on the road.
Matchup History
As a former member of the AFC West, the Broncos and Seahawks used to play twice a year. That was a rivalry that Denver mostly dominated considering 16 years of that time was spent with John Elway doing his thing. Since his retirement, Denver is 7-4 in the regular season against Seattle. However, they are 0-1 in the playoffs with that being the disaster in Super Bowl 48.
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
