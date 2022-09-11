Broncos vs. Seahawks: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Denver Broncos will open up their season on the road in Week 1. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. What a dramatic way for Russell Wilson to begin his career with the Broncos by facing his former team that drafted him a decade ago.

Game Preview

For me, the game will come down to two things. The first being turnovers. Denver has the superior roster, so the only way Seattle will be able to keep pace is if the Broncos find ways to shoot themselves in the foot throughout the game. Geno Smith is known to be turnover prone, but if it doesn’t go that way and Denver puts the ball on the turf then they could get into trouble on the road.

The second will be how well the Broncos offense does in the red zone. A great way to put this game away early would be to stack touchdowns. The issue is that the first-team offense hasn’t really played together outside of practice as the starters sat through each preseason game. It’ll be important for them to get some rhythm on offense.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting)

Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline)

Online Streaming

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL FULL FULL

Seahawks injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Artie Burns CB Groin DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Gabe Jackson G Knee/NIR FULL FULL DNP -- Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL -- Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL -- Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED FULL -- -- Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED FULL --

Broncos-Seahawks Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be heavy favorites on the road in the season-opener against the Seahawks. Denver is 6.5-point favorites with an over/under that has crept upwards and currently stands at 45. It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen the Broncos open such huge favorites on the road.

Matchup History

As a former member of the AFC West, the Broncos and Seahawks used to play twice a year. That was a rivalry that Denver mostly dominated considering 16 years of that time was spent with John Elway doing his thing. Since his retirement, Denver is 7-4 in the regular season against Seattle. However, they are 0-1 in the playoffs with that being the disaster in Super Bowl 48.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.

Here are the long-form shows we produce each week Tuesday-Friday.

Every Tuesday, we’ll be bringing you Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble. They have both joined our staff this year and bring a more local vibe to our podcasting crew. This week they answer some fan-submitted questions and talk Broncos-Seahawks in Week 1.

Every Wednesday, we have Something Something Broncos with Mike DeCicco and Jess Place. This show is more on the lighter side and hopefully you’ll always come away with a few chuckles.

Every Thursday, we’ve got Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati back with a brand new show. Gone is MHR Radio and in its place is Odds and Endzones. With sports betting a thing in Colorado now, their show will have a more bettor-focused mindset.

Last but not least, we have our friends from across the pond every Friday. The Irish fellas pick up where they left off last season with Dublin to Denver. Join Michael McQuaid, Column Cronin, and Stewart Roche as they preview the Broncos-Seahawks game.

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live