Good morning, Broncos Country!

Sports betting is one way to add a little excitement to a game.

What you could call wagertainment.

When it comes to the Denver Broncos, fans may not want to bet on their favorite team. After all, emotion is one thing you don’t want when you gamble. That’s why some people don’t ever bet on their favorite team.

For fans who are able to take off their fandom hat, prop bets have become incredibly popular. In fact, prop bets will eventually surpass sides and totals when it comes to NFL betting.

Fantasy football players in particular can take the research they put into their rosters and use that for props.

Here are the top 5 prop bets for the Broncos opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Broncos D/ST anytime TD scorer

Of all props, anytime touchdown scorers are the riskiest. But I have a feeling the Denver defense/special teams get a TD against the Seahawks.

Going against Geno Smith is part of it, but this defense is going to be fired up.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos defense/special teams to get a TD sits at +360.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 pass TDs

The line for this currently sits at -130, so not great value, but not terrible.

There’s no doubt in my mind Wilson gets at least two passing TDs in his return to Seattle.

For what it’s worth, in each of the last two season openers, Wilson threw four TDs in each game. To get even more in the weeds, Wilson hasn’t thrown two TDs in just five games in each of the last two seasons.

Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions

At -105, this is basically even money.

As the No. 1 receiver for Wilson, Sutton should get at least 5 receptions with some breathing room. The only thing that might keep him from this is if the Denver rushing attack goes off.

However, I think Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson will air it out.

KJ Hamler anytime TD scorer

This one is courtesy of my Broncos Odds & Endzones cohost, Adam Malnati. And I agree with him.

Hamler has the potential to be the Tyler Lockett in this offense and take the top off the defense.

The Denver wideout sits at +235. On the podcast, I went with a bold prediction of Hamler being the first TD scorer. That sits at +1,300.

Seahawks under 1.5 TDs

The defense has been one of the only bright spots in the last six seasons.

Now the Broncos have a QB.

As noted at the top, Dever’s D is going to come out fired up and not give Smith and the Seattle offense anything.

This market currently sits at +140.

The wait is almost over. Let’s ride!

