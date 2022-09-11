 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 1 Late Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season. Here is your late games open thread as we wait for the Denver Broncos to play on Monday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Welcome to opening weekend of the regular season! This is the late games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.

The afternoon slot of Sunday games has huge implications for the Broncos and the AFC West. The Chiefs are on the road against a dangerous Cardinals team and the Raiders-Chargers will battle it out in LA. Here’s to a 0-1-2 outcome for these game.s

The Denver Broncos will be on the road tomorrow on Monday Night Football to take on the Seattle Seahawks, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Late games schedule

Early Game live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...