Sunday Night Football Week 1: Buccaneers at Cowboys - Live Updates

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have offenses that can drop 30+ on any team in the NFL, so I think this game will come down to the better defense.

The Cowboys looked very undisciplined throughout the preseason, especially on defense, and I think that might be the team we see from them in 2022. I am predicting an offensive shootout, but it will be the Dallas defense that helps Tom Brady and the Bucs squeeze out a nice road win to start their regular season campaign.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. In our weekly Thursday morning post, we’ll also include the results from MHR’s Yahoo community pick’em group as well. For tonight, I think Tom Brady pulls out a comeback win against an undisciplined Cowboys team.