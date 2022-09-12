Gameday in Broncos Country

It’s been just about a year since the Denver Broncos have played relevant football. What wait it’s been.

Gone are the ineffectual ownership trusts, curmudgeon coaches, static coordinators unable or unwilling to adapt, and yes, the 47th ranked quarterback in the league is also no longer in Denver.

Patrick Surtain II, Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Cortland Sutton, Bradley Chubb, Melvin Gordon, Baron Browning, and KJ Hamler; pieces that gave Broncos Country hope over the last few years remain. Enter Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, and Montrell Washington to bolster those hopes. Oh, and did I forget?

Russell ‘Freakin’ Wilson!

For years the Broncos have felt like they were just a quarterback away and they wasted no effort in trying a couple dozen of them trying to find him. Who knew that the answer would be the dude who helped the Legion of Doom whoop up on the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII?

It’s still remarkable to me that that the Seahawks would be stupid enough to trade Wilson. The mental gymnastics to convince themselves that Drew Lock and then Geno Smith would somehow be an upgrade at quarterback have been nothing short of impressive.

Our friends in the Pacific Northwest have talked themselves into believing that Wilson wasn’t going to be the one to win them games. Now they get to experience the special hell that is to watch your quarterback lose game after game after game. Been there, done that. We have seen enough of that.

The Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks. There’s are a couple reasons this is the first Monday night game of the season. This game marks the end of Seahwaks relevancy. If the league had scheduled this matchup any later, nobody would watch because the Seattle’s season is already doomed. The NFL is about to witness the one and only time Seattle will enjoy being at .500 during the 2022 season.

The second reason this is the first game of the season, it’s a showcase of the new and vastly improved Denver Broncos to the rest of the football-loving world. All the pieces are there for the Broncos to make a statement run in Wilson’s first year in Denver. The leadership is in place to ensure quality play helps them realize those goals.

It’s Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night, y’all! It’s finally time. Let’s Ride!

Headlines

Three numbers to know for Broncos-Seahawks – DenverFan - DenverFan

There's a number that if Russell Wilson hits Monday, his team is nearly unbeatable.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

New York Giants laud coach Brian Daboll's commitment to 'go for the win' after successful 2-point try

In his first game as New York's head coach, Brian Daboll ordered up a 2-point conversion play in the fourth quarter that led to the Giants' 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has career-best 184 receiving yards, surprised at open looks against Green Bay Packers

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a career-best 184 receiving yards against the Packers. He was surprised at some of the wide-open passes he hauled in.

Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'

After the Packers lost 23-7 to the Vikings in Week 1, Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers said his team had "too many mental mistakes."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs 'put on show' in eighth consecutive season-opening win

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs raced to a convincing 44-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score: Dak Prescott hurt as Tampa Bay rolls over dysfunctional Dallas offense - CBSSports.com

All is not well with America's Team

Lamar Jackson turned down Ravens contract offer that eclipsed Russell Wilson's deal with Broncos, per report - CBSSports.com

Jackson is now playing the 2022 season on his fifth-year option

Steelers vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh sink Cincy in OT for wild Week 1 win - CBSSports.com

The Steelers survived a wild season opener

FMIA Week 1: Giants Go 'Aggressive, Not Reckless' In Upset, Steelers Survive Weird Day And More Takeaways - ProFootballTalk

Peter King dissects the biggest stories from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, including the Giants upset of the Titans, Minkah Fitzpatrick's big day and more.

Adding to a legacy: Russell Wilson poised to continue impressive career in Denver

Facing a new opportunity, Wilson will look to carve out the next successful chapter of an already impressive career. He’ll look to add to the Broncos’ world championship total — and to a legacy that’s not yet done being written.

Road Trip: Broncos hit the tarmac to travel to Seattle

The Broncos hit the road on Sunday to travel to Seattle for their regular-season opener matchup with the Seahawks.

Geno Smith ready for spotlight as Seahawks host Broncos | king5.com

When Geno Smith was last a full-time starter to begin a season in the NFL, he was just a kid in relative terms.

Denver's Josey Jewell ruled out for opener with calf strain | FOX31 Denver

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who missed most of last season with a torn chest muscle, was ruled out for the Denver Broncos' season opener at Seattle on Monday night because of a strained calf.

Betting tips for Monday Night Football -- Broncos vs. Seahawks

Our betting experts answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding Monday night's matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

Picks And Predictions For Week 1 Matchup Against The Denver Broncos

Local and national media members make their picks for our Week 1 matchup against the Broncos.

Keenan Allen Injury: Chargers WR Out With Hamstring Issue

The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out WR Keenan Allen after halftime due to a hamstring issue. What will LA do if Allen is out for multiple games?

Report: A.J. Moore out for the year with an ankle injury - ProFootballTalk

Lovie Smith on decision to punt late in OT: A tie was better than a potential loss - ProFootballTalk

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals need better practice habits - ProFootballTalk

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

Panthers' Baker Mayfield eyes bigger goal after coming up short in bid for revenge against Browns

Baker Mayfield failed to exact revenge against the Browns, his former team, in Week 1. After the game, Judy Battista reports she saw a QB anxious to take on the much bigger task he's facing in 2022.

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals

The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks? - CBSSports.com

It's Cooper Rush time, for now

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

New York Giants laud coach Brian Daboll's commitment to 'go for the win' after successful 2-point try

In his first game as New York's head coach, Brian Daboll ordered up a 2-point conversion play in the fourth quarter that led to the Giants' 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has career-best 184 receiving yards, surprised at open looks against Green Bay Packers

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a career-best 184 receiving yards against the Packers. He was surprised at some of the wide-open passes he hauled in.

Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'

After the Packers lost 23-7 to the Vikings in Week 1, Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers said his team had "too many mental mistakes."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs 'put on show' in eighth consecutive season-opening win

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs raced to a convincing 44-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score: Dak Prescott hurt as Tampa Bay rolls over dysfunctional Dallas offense - CBSSports.com

All is not well with America's Team

Lamar Jackson turned down Ravens contract offer that eclipsed Russell Wilson's deal with Broncos, per report - CBSSports.com

Jackson is now playing the 2022 season on his fifth-year option

Steelers vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh sink Cincy in OT for wild Week 1 win - CBSSports.com

The Steelers survived a wild season opener

FMIA Week 1: Giants Go 'Aggressive, Not Reckless' In Upset, Steelers Survive Weird Day And More Takeaways - ProFootballTalk

Peter King dissects the biggest stories from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, including the Giants upset of the Titans, Minkah Fitzpatrick's big day and more.