Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks - Live Updates

What a way for the Denver Broncos to open up the regular season. With new quarterback Russell Wilson facing his former team in the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL couldn’t have dreamed up a better way for a dramatic Monday Night Football game to open the regular season.

By all accounts, the Broncos should whip the Seahawks in this game. However, it’ll be tough to predict as few of Denver’s starters got game reps during the preseason. We could see them come out flat to start the season. Even so, they should win this game. Seattle’s roster looks very weak all over the place outside of a couple positions, which is quite the opposite from the Broncos’ roster.

Kickoff is set for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and will air on ESPN/ABC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

Our staff also submitted their score predictions. Collectively, we expect a 31-12 beatdown of the Seahawks. I wasn't too far off on my own with a 31-16 victory for the Broncos tonight.