Report: WR K.J. Hamler and OLB Randy Gregory are expected to play tonight

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, wide receiver K.J. Hamler and pass rusher Randy Gregory are both expected to play tonight for the Denver Broncos when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Both players are listed as questionable for this game but it appears to be will be ready to go tonight.

I'm told #broncos WR K.J. Hamler (knee/hip) is expected to play tonight, as well as OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee). Both have looked good in practice this week. Hamler even told me he feels every bit himself out there speed wise. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022

Both players have been working themselves back from injuries and/or surgeries they suffered or underwent in the past year. They both missed the entire offseason and a good chunk of the summer while they worked themselves back to 100%. Now it appears that they are both ready to return to the field and contribute in a big way.

Wide receiver K.J. Hamler did play in the preseason finale and looked good. As Palmer noted, Hamler feels like himself and looked like himself on the field. He took a few hits, looked quick, ran good routes, and looked ready to chase down a few deep balls from quarterback Russell Wilson. Hamler should be the Broncos' number three receiver tonight but will likely spell time with rookie Montrell Washington as well. I would imagine he would be on some sort of pitch count tonight but that will remain to be seen.

As for Randy Gregory, the Broncos' biggest free agent acquisition, he is expected to make his Broncos debut tonight as well. The Broncos were able to lure him away from the Cowboys this offseason and now he will look to terrorize Geno Smith and the Seattle offensive tackles tonight.

Unlike Hamler, Gregory did not play in the preseason and will likely be limited a bit tonight. I do not expect to see him play a full game but likely be limited to some third-down pass-rushing situations. This will keep him fresh throughout the game and allow the Broncos to use their depth at the edge rushing position. I would expect Baron Browning to get the start tonight with Gregory and potentially even rookie Nik Bonitto spelling in at times as well.

We have not received word just yet on the status of right tackle Billy Turner. He is also listed as questionable and missed the same amount of time as the others. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier in the week that the plan for him is to play a “whole game” and it is up to Turner to tell them if he cannot go. So, we should find out soon if the Broncos will also have their right tackle tonight.