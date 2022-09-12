ManningCast is back with its first 2022 MNF game in a fun throwback with some fabulous prop bets

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos could have a chilly reunion in Seattle tonight, but that means the hype is even hotter.

The Broncos will march into the Seahawks’ Lumen Field as 6.5-point favorites, so SportsBetting.ag has created some fun props around the storylines outside of the game’s outcome, such as whether Wilson will get booed by the crowd (was -200 but is now -400).

Personally, I think he’ll get a warm welcome from the crowd, but I suck at betting, so don’t listen to me.

But while this game is awesome for all kinds of reasons - including the fact that the Broncos are finally seen as relevant enough for a primetime game - it is also a “Manningcast” game as Peyton and Eli have made their Monday Night Football commentary so much worth your while that it’s continuing for another season.

And what could be more fun than those brothers giving each other a hard time during a game featuring Peyton’s old team against the team that kept him from another Super Bowl ring (and getting one up on his younger brother).

The Broncos are set to get the ManningCast treatment for the first time.



Would imagine it will feature some great insight on Russ from Peyton.

Here are tonight’s ManningCast Prop bets:

When will highlight of Super Bowl XLVIII be shown?

During first quarter +125 During second quarter +150 During second half +300

Will Eli mention near shutout in Super Bowl XLVIII

Yes -120 No -120

What will happen first?

Guest censored for language +100 Eli makes fun of Peyton forehead -140

Who will be first guest?

Athlete -150 Non-athlete +110

Will current NFL player be a guest?

Yes -120 No -120

I know you don’t care what I think, but I’m absolutely weighing in on these bets:

Highlight of SB 48 in first quarter

Eli mentions the near shutout loss in the Super Bowl...possibly in the opening of the show

Eli probably mentions the forehead before a guest cusses, unless the guest is Manny Ramirez and Peyton cusses.

There will be an athlete as a guest - and it will probably be a former Broncos teammate of Peyton’s...maybe Von, maybe E, probably Eric Decker.

I think Von is a likely guest.

Now we also know that Peyton and Eli will be joined by Community star and diehard Seahawks fan Joel McHale tonight ... so that should lead to some good trash talking.

More importantly, though, is just watching a great game and enjoying Peyton as your commentator (if you’re not all that high on Joe Buck and Troy Aikman).

For Broncos fans who want the alternative to the new Monday Night Football announcing team — or those of us who want to relive the glory of Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning — the ManningCast is available on ESPN2, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

GO BRONCOS!!