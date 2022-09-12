Report: Broncos right tackle Billy Turner will not start tonight vs. Seahawks

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Denver Broncos will be down their starting right tackle tonight. According to reports, right tackle Billy Turner is simply not ready to play and will not be able to start for the Broncos.

Turner has been working his way back from injury all offseason and summer and the hope was that he would be ready for week one. Unfortunately, that ended up not being the case and the Broncos will need to start a backup at right tackle tonight against the Seahawks.

It will be interesting to see who gets the start tonight between Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming. On the Broncos' official depth chart, Anderson is listed as the backup left tackle while Fleming is the backup right tackle. So, there’s a chance we could see Anderson get the start because he’s the top swing tackle but there’s also a chance that we could see Fleming because he is the backup right tackle. Either way, you have a hard time feeling confident about this position tonight.

As for Turner, this is disappointing news to hear. It is unclear when he will actually be ready to play, and it sounds like the Broncos' right tackle is full of uncertainty once again as we are just hours away from kick-off.

Thankfully, quarterback Russell Wilson is used to playing behind leaky offensive lines and producing, so hopefully, he can do that once again tonight. Also, a solid performance from either Anderson or Fleming that would prevent from this sort of thing from happening would be great as well.

Update

According to reports, veteran right tackle Cam Fleming will get the start tonight at right tackle for the Broncos in place of veteran Billy Turner.

Calvin Anderson will be the Broncos' swing tackle tonight with Fleming at right tackle. I would not be surprised if they activated a tackle off the practice squad to serve as extra depth as well for tonight.