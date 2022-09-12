Russell Wilson arrives in style for first game as Bronco

The Denver Broncos have a new franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. His first game is against the Seattle Seahawks, a team he played his first decade in the league with. So I suppose if you going to a big event where your ex is going to be present, you’d want to look good. And damn does Wilson look good upon arrival in Seattle.

This would be a ‘lighter side’ of the news, but when I saw this tweet there was no way I could stand by and not try to get this in front of as many Broncos’ fans eyes as possible. Russell Wilson do be looking fire here.