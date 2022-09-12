Broncos vs. Seahawks inactives: Week 1

The Denver Broncos will be down a couple of starters to begin Week 1. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell tweaked his calf ahead of the season and is still trying to work his way back into the lineup. Right tackle Billy Turner is also a no go despite head coach Nathaniel Hackett saying last week he was hoping to see Turner play the whole game tonight.

“We definitely want him to play the whole game,” Hackett said last week. “I’ve been in the building for a long time, so I trust that he will let us know if he’s ready to go.”

The good news on the injury front for Denver is that they’ll have inside linebacker Jonas Griffith ready to go despite dislocating an elbow in that first preseason game. Edge rusher Randy Gregory and wide receiver K.J. Hamler are also good to go tonight.

Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Jalen Virgil WR Billy Turner OL Eyioma Uwazurike DL Josey Jewell ILB Delarrin Turner-Yell S