Broncos vs. Seahawks second quarter recap

After nearly having a punt blocked, the Denver Broncos were able to pin the Seattle Seahawks inside their own 20 after Corliss Waitman somehow go that punt away.

The Denver defense couldn’t seem to get out of their own way, picking up another 15-yards on a taunting penalty from Jonathan Cooper. The team had racked up 5 penalties for 61 yards in just over one quarter of play. On the very next play, Rashaad Penny burst through the line for a huge gain to the Broncos 26-yard line.

Yet another penalty on the Broncos defense set the Seahawks up just outside of the red zone.

Two players later, the Seahawks were finally called for a penalty - their first - on a holding call to push them back. One second down and long, Baron Browning got his first action of the game with a tackle for a loss to setup a big third down. Browning read the screen perfectly for an eight yard loss. They picked up a few yards on third and 26 to get the field goal in from 49-yards out.

Seahawks 10, Broncos 3.

Russ Cooked on third down on the very next drive. He found Jerry Jeudy open deep for a 67 yard touchdown pass to blow the game wide open.

"When I get in that end zone, y'all are gonna feel me." - @jerryjeudy ™️



: ESPN pic.twitter.com/eICehKKZ14 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2022

Broncos 10, Seahawks 10.

The Broncos’ continued to lack pass rush and had issues in coverage assignments in the first half as Geno Smith continued to complete nearly every pass - usually to a wide open receiver.

There was zero resistance as the Seahawks marched right down the field for another touchdown. Geno Smith had only been touched once in the first half on his way to 17/18 for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Seahawks 17, Broncos 10.

With just over two minutes to go in the half, the Broncos go the ball back with a chance to score. Javonte Williams ripped off a 10-yard gain just before the two minute warning to get the drive going, then on the other side of the two minute warning Wilson found Javonte on a screen that picked up 15.

The drive would stall on third and 8, but after a timeout by Wilson to think things over with Nathaniel Hackett, he would come out and fire a pass to Courtland Sutton for a 30-yard gain into field goal range with close to 40 seconds left in the half.

Wilson followed that up with another near interception. He was then sacked on second down to bring up a third and long with 26 seconds to go in the game. On third and 18, they would throw another screen to Javonte Williams to make it an easier field goal attempt for McManus knowing they will get the ball to start the second half.

Seahawks 17, Broncos 13.