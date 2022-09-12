 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson booed by Seahawks fans as he took the field

After a decade and two Super Bowl appearances, Seahawks fans could care less booing Russell Wilson as he took the field.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As Denver Broncos fans, we all know how Peyton Manning was given a standing ovation as he took the field for the first time against the Indianapolis Colts. No such treatment for Russell Wilson from Seattle Seahawks fans. No, they gave him the boo that Pete Carroll all but asked for in a press conference last week.

As a fan who just lived through six seasons of quarterback purgatory, it seems as though Seahawks fans will need a few seasons to fully appreciate what they had in Wilson. It’s too bad for them, but one place Wilson won’t ever get booed is in Denver. Here’s to the Broncos whipping Seattle’s ass tonight.

