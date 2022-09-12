Russell Wilson booed by Seahawks fans as he took the field

As Denver Broncos fans, we all know how Peyton Manning was given a standing ovation as he took the field for the first time against the Indianapolis Colts. No such treatment for Russell Wilson from Seattle Seahawks fans. No, they gave him the boo that Pete Carroll all but asked for in a press conference last week.

Seahawks fans booed Russell Wilson when he took the field in Seattle.



(via @gbellseattle)pic.twitter.com/Ya3J9WzWtv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2022

As a fan who just lived through six seasons of quarterback purgatory, it seems as though Seahawks fans will need a few seasons to fully appreciate what they had in Wilson. It’s too bad for them, but one place Wilson won’t ever get booed is in Denver. Here’s to the Broncos whipping Seattle’s ass tonight.