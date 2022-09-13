 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos’ Twitter goes full attack mode after 64-yard FG miss

There was a lot to like on offense last night, but the botched ending in what could have been a storybook comeback for Russ Wilson was too much for Broncos Country to bear.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Peyton Manning knew it.

Troy Aikman knew it.

Every Twitter armchair coach knew it.

You DO NOT sign Russell Wilson to be your signal caller and then take the ball out of his hands at the end of the game on a 4th-and-5 to kick what would tie for the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

There were several things wrong with that final play.

For one, Hackett/Wilson took way too long to decide to stop the clock. Wandering around the field, Wilson wasted nearly 30 seconds before he called the timeout.

Instead they could have stopped the clock with 45 seconds to go, gone to the line for another play to try and draw the Seahawks offsides. If it doesn’t work, call timeout, go to the sideline and come up with a good 4th-and-5 play.

If Hackett was sold on kicking the ball, why not then let the clock run all the way down so as not to leave anything on the clock after the kick>?

Finally - and most importantly - WHY ARE YOU EVEN KICKING THE BALL???

I can sort of get it. If there’s a kicker out there I’d trust to make a record-tying field goal, it would be Brandon McManus. And I do hope he gets to go for the record before he retires from the NFL.

But in this scenario, the odds are much greater to get the first down with a quarterback like Wilson - one of the winningest QBs in the fourth quarter - than hope for three in a record-long kick.

MHR’s Jeffrey Essary was pretty much beside himself with this decision by the offense.

And despite all the other mistakes on the night - missed tackles, fumbled balls at the goal line, poor communication, absurd number of penalties - Essary was most incensed because it’s the one thing that isn’t so obviously going to be improved.

Two fumbled balls on back-to-back drives coming down to 4th-and-goal at the 1 probably never happens again.

  • 187 pre-snap penalties shouldn’t happen again.
  • Missing so many tackles already got cleaned up by second half.
  • But making a better split-second decision when the game is on the line? No guarantees.

But hindsight is 20/20 and while Russ Wilson said in his post-game presser he supports the decision, Brandon McManus just said he needs to make that kick.

“We said, where can you make it from tonight, and he said ‘46 left hash.’ I think we were on the 46,” Wilson said. “I think he has the leg for it for sure. I believe in what we’re doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that’s great too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it.”

