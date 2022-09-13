Broncos’ Twitter goes full attack mode after 64-yard FG miss

Peyton Manning knew it.

Troy Aikman knew it.

Every Twitter armchair coach knew it.

You DO NOT sign Russell Wilson to be your signal caller and then take the ball out of his hands at the end of the game on a 4th-and-5 to kick what would tie for the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

Peyton was all of us pic.twitter.com/X99gjHN00B — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 13, 2022

Hackett had 2 options:



1. Ask a guy who had already thrown for 340 yards to throw for 5 more.



2. Ask a guy whose career-long FG was 61 to make from 64.



He chose Option No. 2.



This will be hard to live down. — Chris Raybon (@ChrisRaybon) September 13, 2022

Brandon McManus misses from 64 yards and #Broncos lose by 1. Brandon McManus is now 1-of-8 on FG of 60+ yards in his career. NFL teams converted 49 percent of the time last season on fourth-and-5. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 13, 2022

That's the thing: the clock management is fine if you're playing for a field goal there. But WHY play for a 64 yard field goal over a 4th & 5? It's not like it was 4th & 18 or something — Scott Olson (@RealScottOlson) September 13, 2022

This dude trusted some kicker more than he trusted Russell Wilson, a certain Hall of Famer, a franchise QB the franchise just gave up a bundle to get? “Dumb” doesn’t begin to describe how moronic this decision was/is. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 13, 2022

There were several things wrong with that final play.

For one, Hackett/Wilson took way too long to decide to stop the clock. Wandering around the field, Wilson wasted nearly 30 seconds before he called the timeout.

Instead they could have stopped the clock with 45 seconds to go, gone to the line for another play to try and draw the Seahawks offsides. If it doesn’t work, call timeout, go to the sideline and come up with a good 4th-and-5 play.

Denver traded picks for Russ



then Denver gave Russ $242,500,000



then Denver put the game on the leg of a kicker to make a 64-yard FG



instead of letting Russ move the team closer with 1:03 AND a timeout in their pocket



an epic failure of situational coaching & game management — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2022

If Hackett was sold on kicking the ball, why not then let the clock run all the way down so as not to leave anything on the clock after the kick>?

Finally - and most importantly - WHY ARE YOU EVEN KICKING THE BALL???

I can sort of get it. If there’s a kicker out there I’d trust to make a record-tying field goal, it would be Brandon McManus. And I do hope he gets to go for the record before he retires from the NFL.

But in this scenario, the odds are much greater to get the first down with a quarterback like Wilson - one of the winningest QBs in the fourth quarter - than hope for three in a record-long kick.

Per @pfref:



Since 1994, teams down one score in the final 3 minutes that go for it on fourth-and-5 convert 46.5% of the time.



Meanwhile, just 20.5% of all 60+ field-goal attempts since 1994 were successful.



That and more in the on-field #DENvsSEA wrap for @1043TheFan: pic.twitter.com/eZtZTLswoK — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 13, 2022

No. It's on the outer edge of his in-game distances made.



But 4th-and-5 is absolutely in Russ Wilson's range. https://t.co/2yNhXNJrAZ — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) September 13, 2022

From our win probability calculator, @BryKno ran this:



Pass: 36.1% WP

Field Goal: 7.4% WP



Complete insanity. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) September 13, 2022

MHR’s Jeffrey Essary was pretty much beside himself with this decision by the offense.

And despite all the other mistakes on the night - missed tackles, fumbled balls at the goal line, poor communication, absurd number of penalties - Essary was most incensed because it’s the one thing that isn’t so obviously going to be improved.

Two fumbled balls on back-to-back drives coming down to 4th-and-goal at the 1 probably never happens again.

187 pre-snap penalties shouldn’t happen again.

Missing so many tackles already got cleaned up by second half.

But making a better split-second decision when the game is on the line? No guarantees.

“FELT” ???



This is why in modern day football we have statistics and probabilities from years and years of data that give you the best % option.



But ya let’s go with your feeling. The feeling you developed in *checks notes* your first ever game as a head coach….. https://t.co/DD6FLePReN — Jeffrey Essary (@JeffreyEssary) September 13, 2022

But hindsight is 20/20 and while Russ Wilson said in his post-game presser he supports the decision, Brandon McManus just said he needs to make that kick.

“We said, where can you make it from tonight, and he said ‘46 left hash.’ I think we were on the 46,” Wilson said. “I think he has the leg for it for sure. I believe in what we’re doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that’s great too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it.”

46 yard line left hash was my line to get to. They got it there. Need to make the kick — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) September 13, 2022

Can’t fumble twice at the goal line.



Can’t get just 6 of a possible 28 points in the red zone.



Can’t commit a dozen penalties.



Can’t dawdle in two-minute with a deficit. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 13, 2022

Poll Which ‘mistake’ last night is the most worrisome to you? RB fumbles at the goal line (x2)

12 penalties for 106 yards

Missed tackles

Decision to kick FG at end of game vote view results 30% RB fumbles at the goal line (x2) (204 votes)

18% 12 penalties for 106 yards (124 votes)

2% Missed tackles (16 votes)

48% Decision to kick FG at end of game (327 votes) 671 votes total Vote Now

