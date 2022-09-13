NFL Power Rankings: Week 2

Well, that was quite the first week of football, wasn’t it? The opening week of the NFL season featured seven betting underdogs that now start the season either 1-0 or 0-0-1. Did your team see a rise or drop in this week’s power rankings? Let’s find out.

Of course the Broncos are going to be taking a fall after blowing it against the Seahawks after a game riddled with mistakes, both from the players and the coaching staff. But let’s look at the bright side, at least it provided plenty of learning moments. And there’s a low chance that it can get worse.

The Vikings, Giants, and Steelers made some of the biggest moves up the ladder after their performances in Week 1, with Minnesota acting as the most impressive team this week as they dismantled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Led by Justin Jefferson, who Rodgers deemed the greatest player in the league, Minnesota turned Green Bay’s secondary into burnt toast. But don’t let that cause you to overlook the Vikings’ defensive unit showing out, holding Rodgers to a mere 195 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Is there a new sheriff in the NFC North?

Mover of the Week: Minnesota Vikings (Up eight spots)