Russell Wilson: ‘I believe in Coach Hackett. I believe in what we’re doing’

Following a 16-17 loss riddled with 12 penalties (106 yards), Broncos Country is waking up this morning with something of an emotional hangover. Possibly even more daunting is the memory of brand-new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s decision of sending Brandon McManus to attempt to make the second-longest field goal in NFL history instead of having their HOF quarterback go for it on fourth and five.

Needless to say, I am interested in Wilson’s take of what happened last night, and of what lies ahead for the season.

“The thing was, I think of how we kept answering, kept answering,” Wilson said in his opening statement at last night’s press conference, noting the performance from Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, “So I think the name of this game is any time you play, it’s about the turnover battle. You got to win that.”

Wilson also mentioned that all three parts played well together last night, but needed to have that momentum throughout. “When we can do that, especially two out of three, which I think we did at some points of the game, got to do it throughout the whole game.”

“We got the best field goal kicker maybe in the game.” -Russell Wilson on the 64-yard field goal attempt

Regarding the 64-yard field goal attempt? Wilson didn’t bat an eye. “Well, we got the best field goal kicker maybe in the game,” he said, “We knew that.”

“We said, where can you make it from tonight, and he said 46 left hash. I think we were on the 46. That was before the drive. We got it there; unfortunately didn’t go in. I think he has the leg for it for sure. Just went a little left I believe and just — I believe in Coach Hackett. I believe in what we’re doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that’s great too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it. Obviously hindsight he didn’t make it, but we were in that situation again I wouldn’t doubt whatever he decided.”

Wilson emphasized that he believes in Coach Hackett and in what the Broncos are doing. He doesn’t believe Hackett made the wrong decision, either. “I think he [McManus] can make it. Obviously hindsight he didn’t make it, but we were in that situation again I wouldn’t doubt whatever he decided.”

He talked about the atmosphere of the game, the emotions running through him returning to Seattle to play again, and having Jamal Adams’ injury in prayer. He still keeps a close relationship with some of the players from Seattle, including DK Metcalf and Penny Hart.

“I got to see a lot of teammates afterwards. DK, Tyler. DK, he’s one of my best friends in the world. We talk every week, couple times a week.”

“At the end of the day, I’m going to keep competing, keep battling.” -Russell Wilson

As for the city, the QB said that Seattle has been amazing to him. Touching on the moment of being booed in last night, he shared that it’s to be expected.

“They may cheer for you, they may boo you, they may — they’ll love you one day and hate you the next. That’s sports,” he explained, “At the end of the day, I’m going to keep competing, keep battling. I know who I am first of all.”

He said that for him, he’s grateful for the chance God’s given him to play. “You know, it’s all for His glory and His glory alone...I’ve been around some amazing teammates in the past and got some amazing teammates currently. I’m going to remember every single moment of that.”

Last night was special for Wilson, he says, even being on the other side of the field and hearing the crowd in a different way.

Ultimately, the takeaway here is that Wilson is pressing forward with the team. He hasn’t lost hope, he isn’t discouraged by last night, and he hasn’t changed his high opinion of the coaching staff.

“Guess what?” he said, “There are 16 more games to go and there is a lot more football to play. I’m looking forward to what we can do, especially when we get it all together at the same time.”