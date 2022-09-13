Scenes from the Broncos 17-16 defeat to Seahawks

Despite turning the ball over multiple times inside the one-yard line, the Denver Broncos held the Seattle Seahawks to just 17 total points and had a chance to win late in the game. Questionable game clock management and even more questionable views on what signifies ‘field goal range’ led to a heartbreaking loss and a very angry fanbase.

However, there were positives from this game. The offense moved the ball at will when not inside the five yard line and the defense, after a very sloppy first half, shut out the Seahawks in the second half. This was a winnable game despite all of the errors and miscues. Those losses tend to hurt the most.

Even so, there were some great photos from USA Today in the game. Here were the best I could find from last night.