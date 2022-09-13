After blowing multiple opportunities to win in Week 1 as nearly touchdown-favorites, the Denver Broncos again open huge favorites in Week 2 against a feisty Houston Texans team that tied the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 10-point favorites over the Texans at home next week. That line is down just a half point from where it was before the Broncos lost an error-filled game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks last night.

Broncos vs. Texans betting odds

Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -10

Moneyline Odds: Denver -425 / Houston +340

Over/Under: 45.5

To even flirt with covering this spread, the Broncos must clean up a multitude of issues they exposed themselves to last night. They can’t commit a disgusting amount of penalties. They had 12 for 106 in Week 1 and, frankly, the refs could have called any number of egregious offensive holding that night by Cam Fleming and Garett Bolles.

They’ll also need to start scoring touchdowns. To get the ball inside the three yard line three times and come away with three points is not going to win any games in the NFL much less help cover a double-digit spread. And last of all, heads coach Nathaniel Hackett needs to really work on his two-minute game management skills. That end of the game sequence was painful to watch.

I think that’s just too many issues to clean up in six days. So while I do think Denver will come out with a win this weekend, I don’t think they’ll cover this spread. They’ll need multiple weeks to work these kinks out fully.

What do you think Broncos Country?