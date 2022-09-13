Report: Broncos signed tight end Dominique Dafney

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have signed former Packers tight end Dominique Dafney to their active roster. No corresponding move has been announced as of yet, but it likely means a tight end currently on the roster will be waived.

He is a 6’2”, 243-pound tight end/H-Back who previously played for the Green Bay Packers under Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. He reached an injury settlement with the Packers back in early August when he was released by them. The report at the time indicated that multiple teams were interested in working him out and it sounds like he reunited with his former coach in Denver.

He played a total of two seasons with the Packers and played in a total of 15 games in two seasons and started 4 games for them as well during that time. In those games, he caught 4 balls for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. He was a fan favorite for the Packers during his time there and fans were even upset that they decided to cut him this summer. So, hopefully, the Broncos got themselves a bit of a steal here in Dafney.

I’m not sure the exact role Dafney will play immediately for the Broncos, but he was used as a move tight end/H-back for the Packers. He also played a good amount of special teams for them as well, so it will be interesting to see how they utilize him.

It will also be interesting to see which tight end gets removed from the roster. Albert O. is safe unless there’s an unreported injury there. Fullback/Tight End Andrew Beck looks to be an important part of the offense and tight end Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert both played last night and received red zone looks (both near touchdowns). I would imagine Tomlinson would be safe since he started the game last night and is known as a good blocker. So, my best guess, unless there is an injury, is that Saubert might be the odd man out here. We shall see though since no official announcement has been made as of yet.