Report: Guard Quinn Meinerz will miss around 4 weeks with a hamstring injury

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, starting right guard Quinn Meinerz is expected to miss about a month with a hamstring injury. Klis indicated that Meinerz suffered the injury during the first series of the game and played through it during the next two series before sitting out the rest of the game. An MRI today revealed the injury and now he will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Veteran Graham Glasgow filled in for Meinerz and played the rest of the game at right guard for them. I would expect Glasgow to get the start at right guard for the next few games in place of Meinerz. We saw the Broncos still be able to move the ball while Glasgow was in, so hopefully, they can continue doing that moving forward.

This is a tough break for Meinerz who looked to take a big step forward in his second season with the Broncos. Thankfully, it appears this is just a minor hamstring injury but as we have seen with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, these injuries can be an issue for an extended period of time.

If he is indeed missing four games as it appears Klis speculated in his tweet, we could see the Broncos place him on the injured reserve. This would sideline him for at least four weeks and allow the Broncos to add to the roster to fill his roster spot on the active roster. They do have Netane Muti on the practice squad and he could be activated up to serve as a depth piece moving forward. This is all speculation on my part but are moves that would make sense.